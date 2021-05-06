Trevor Lawrence Recalls When NFL Career Became Possible

Following his No. 1 overall selection, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence joined NBC Sports' Peter King in one of his first interviews as an official Jacksonville Jaguar.

Trevor Lawrence only ever wanted to be a college quarterback growing up, but somewhere around high school, the 6-foot-6 quarterback looked himself in the mirror and finally told himself, "I think I can do this."

For most, the athletic ability of Lawrence would be enough, yet he has surpassed every expectation at every single level and now only has one more tier to throw under his belt in the NFL.

Joining NBC Sports' Peter King in an interview inside of the Jaguars' TIAA Bank Stadium, Lawrence seemed cool as a cucumber when discussing his new team and coach, along with the presumptive success he's expected to bring with him to Jacksonville.

"I wanted to be a quarterback ever since I was like five years old, so that's been a long time, honestly," Lawrence said. "(With the) NFL, I think probably in high school I started having that dream of like, 'I think I can do this.' But before then, it was I just wanted to be a college quarterback.

"Then it's so surreal now, last night, especially with my family, being the number one pick, and then now, coming here and making a new place home, it's just so much fun. So we're really excited, but the work is just getting started, you know, so we're going to do it."

The Jaguars followed their selection of Lawrence by adding another Clemson Tiger in Travis Etienne at pick No. 25. This unprecedented decision made Lawrence and Etienne the first college quarterback/running back duo from the same school selected to the same NFL team inside the first 32 picks in league history.

Jacksonville's front and former Ohio State man-turned NFL gaffer Urban Meyer has done a proper job helping Lawrence at critical positions, such as wide receiver, heading into his first professional year under center. Still, that doesn't disparage the fact that Jacksonville still has work to do, and Lawrence is fully aware of that fact looming over the 1-15 2020 Jaguars.

"Yeah, for me, I've kind of dealt with that (pressure) for a few years," Lawrence said. "So it's just not changing anything, just continuing to be who I am and bringing that into a new place.

"I've learned so many great things at Clemson, been surrounded by great people like Coach Swinney, the whole staff, and my teammates, and actually going to bring a teammate with me, Travis. So just being the same person I've been through the years and not changing just because now I'm in the NFL at a new place. I think it's continuing to be me; that's the main thing."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register, and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section, just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.