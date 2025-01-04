Two Key Clemson Offensive Linemen Announce Their Return for Upcoming Season
The Clemson Tigers have entered the offseason with high expectations for 2025.
It was a really strong campaign for the Tigers in 2024. The program was able to bounce back from a down year in 2023 by winning 10 games and the ACC championship. Winning their conference secured them an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff, and while they were eliminated in the first round, the team gained some valuable experience.
Now, all eyes will be on what 2025 might look like.
Recently, Clemson found out that quarterback Cade Klubnik would be returning to the school. The junior had an amazing season, totaling 3,679 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions.
Klubnik coming back gives the Tigers a Heisman candidate and also makes them a title contender with what will be one of the best quarterbacks in the country under center.
Also, his top target at wide receiver, Antonio Williams, also recently announced he will be coming back for another year at Clemson.
With a couple of the top weapons returning, two of the starting linemen from 2024, Blake Miller and Tristan Leigh both announced they will be returning as well.
Having Miller and Leigh returning means the Tigers will have four of their five starters on the offensive line from last season back in 2025.
The only member of the line who won’t be back is Marcus Tate, who no longer has eligibility remaining.
This continuity will be huge for the program.
Furthermore, with their quarterback, star wide receiver, and most of the offensive line returning, the Tigers are going to have one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
As Clemson gets prepared for 2025, expectations will rightfully be high for them considering they are returning most of what was already a good offense in 2024.