Clemson Tigers Star Wide Receiver Makes Pivotal Decision on His Future With Team
The Clemson Tigers have entered the offseason after a very successful 2024 campaign, and they are looking to build upon that for next year.
In 2024, the Tigers were able to win an ACC Title with a double-digit win season. Also, they made the College Football Playoff but unfortunately were eliminated by a very strong Texas Longhorns team in the first round.
Now, the attention has turned to 2025. So far, it is looking like it can be an excellent campaign for Clemson. The Tigers received some excellent news that starting quarterback Cade Klubnik would be returning for his senior season.
Keeping their quarterback is crucial for their success, as the junior totaled 3,679 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He will certainly be in the early Heisman conversation for next year after the great campaign in 2024.
Also, Klubnik will have his favorite target returning, as wide receiver Antonio Williams announced on his Instagram that he would be returning in 2025 as well.
In his sophomore season, Williams led the Tigers with 75 receptions, 904 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. Due to being red-shirted last season because of injuries, Williams was eligible for the NFL Draft if he chose.
However, with this Clemson team potentially having one of the best offenses in the country next season and having a chance to compete for a National Title, the star wide receiver has decided to return.
On offense, the receiving corps for the Tigers is going to be loaded with Williams returning to once again play alongside Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, who will both be entering their second years with the program.
Dabo Swinney has done an excellent job building this offense for Clemson, and 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting season.