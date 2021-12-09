Update on Tigers' WR Target
Priority target Antonio Williams was supposed to play in this weekend's North/South All-Star game but had to withdraw after getting banged up in Dutch Fork's loss to Gaffney in the state title game. A game in which Williams reeled in 12 catches.
Antonio Williams Update
Clemson AD to Leave for Miami
Athletic director Dan Radakovich has left the Tigers to become the new athletic director at the University of Miami.
Wednesday PM Update: Clemson's Tony Elliott Back in Play at UVA, Still Lead Man for Duke Job
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott reportedly interviewed with two ACC schools this past weekend, but no official moves have been made at Duke or Virginia as of Wednesday.