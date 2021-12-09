Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Update on Tigers' WR Target
    Updated:
    Original:

    Update on Tigers' WR Target

    Author:

    Priority target Antonio Williams was supposed to play in this weekend's North/South All-Star game but had to withdraw after getting banged up in Dutch Fork's loss to Gaffney in the state title game. A game in which Williams reeled in 12 catches.

    Full Update: Antonio Williams Update

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    IMG_2157

    Update on Tigers' WR Target

    Priority target Antonio Williams was supposed to play in this weekend's North/South All-Star game but had to withdraw after getting banged up in Dutch Fork's loss to Gaffney in the state title game.

    USATSI_16254232

    Clemson AD to Leave for Miami

    Athletic director Dan Radakovich has left the Tigers to become the new athletic director at the University of Miami.

    USATSI_16824773_168387971_lowres

    Wednesday PM Update: Clemson's Tony Elliott Back in Play at UVA, Still Lead Man for Duke Job

    Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott reportedly interviewed with two ACC schools this past weekend, but no official moves have been made at Duke or Virginia as of Wednesday.

    More Clemson

    IMG_2157
    Football

    Update on Tigers' WR Target

    just now
    USATSI_16254232
    Football

    Clemson AD to Leave for Miami

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16824773_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Wednesday PM Update: Clemson's Tony Elliott Back in Play at UVA, Still Lead Man for Duke Job

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_11113485_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Venables Taking Member of Support Staff to Oklahoma

    10 hours ago
    IMG_4134
    Football

    Goodwin Emerges as Potential Staff Member at Clemson

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_4976234
    Football

    Former Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Thinks Brent Venables is an "Awesome' Hire

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17244405
    Football

    Clemson Assistant Visits Elite OL Target

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17246511_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Odds and Ends: Clemson Begins Cheez-It Bowl Prep as Slight Favorite Over Iowa State

    Dec 7, 2021