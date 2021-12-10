Update on What’s Holding Up Tony Elliott-Virginia Decision and When It’s Coming

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott came home without the Virginia head coaching job but a decision is expected soon.

Tony Elliott to Virginia is not a done deal yet.

Clemson's offensive coordinator and his family flew to Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday with Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, and it appeared an agreement to make Elliott the Cavaliers' next head coach was imminent.

However, Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson reported a "snag" in the negotiations process Thursday afternoon.

Elliott returned home to Clemson on Thursday afternoon without a new job. The two sides could not come to an agreement for Elliott to be the next head coach of the Cavaliers after Elliott had some concerns about the length of potential assistant coaching contracts and Virginia’s current facilities, multiple sources told Clemson SI.

The latter could be rectified shortly. The university is working to raise funds to build a $65 million football training facility, so the Cavaliers aren’t completely out of play with Elliott.

A decision from both sides is expected Friday morning or afternoon.

Reports also surfaced Thursday that Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is being considered for Virginia's head coaching position.

Meanwhile, multiple sources confirm Duke isn’t out of the picture for Elliott. Neither is staying on as Clemson’s OC.

Elliott, who's been interviewed and been named a candidate for several jobs during his seven years as a play-caller, was initially in the mix at Virginia shortly after Bronco Mendenhall stepped down abruptly last week. However, the Cavs appeared to have set their sights on Penn State defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter, but negotiations fell through for similar reasons that Elliott has been hesitant to take the job.

Meanwhile, Elliott interviewed with Duke to fill the head coach opening left behind by David Cutcliffe, who mutually parted ways with the program at the end of the regular season. While Duke continued its search without a firm offer on the table, Virginia came back into the picture with Elliott in the middle of this week.

However, he reportedly headed back to Clemson with the same position he's held since the end of 2014.

Elliott has been a big part of Clemson's success of six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, which came to an end this season. He's led an offense that's ranked in the top-5 nationally in three of the last four seasons.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!