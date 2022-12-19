Updating Clemson's Portal Players, Looming NFL Draft Decisions

No. 7 Clemson still has a week to go before it begins its game week in South Florida, but this past week brought some clarity on the decisions of former Tigers who entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Meanwhile, there are players on the current roster who have yet to make a decision on their futures. Some could go pro or return to school. Here's a look at where things stand for several players associated with the Tigers:

Portal players

— Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5, reportedly visited UCLA last week. That school made a lot of sense for the Southern California native, and UCLA is a team All Clemson linked to Uiagalelei from the start. However, the Bruins landed transfer QB Collin Schlee over the weekend. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Plus, UCLA is reportedly trying to flip Oregon commit Dante Moore, so it appears less likely that Uiagalelei ends up with the Bruins.

Another potential destination is Fresno State, which won the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl 29-6 over Washington State on Saturday. There are rumors linking Uiagalelei to the Bulldogs, who could be looking for a new QB since Jake Haener is out of eligibility.

— Former Clemson receiver Dacari Collins found a new home over the weekend as he announced Saturday night that he's committed to NC State. An ACC rival of the Tigers, Collins left the team after the third game of the 2022 season and officially entered the portal on Dec. 5. He caught 17 passes for 229 yards in two seasons and will have three years of eligibility remaining. The Tigers play at NC State in 2023.

— Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint announced last week that he's transferring to Georgia Southern.

— Former Clemson reserve QB Billy Wiles is headed to Southern Miss, he announced last week.

— Remaining former Tigers still in the transfer portal include Uiagaeleli, Kobe Pace, Sergio Allen, Fred Davis, LaVonta Bently and EJ Williams.

NFL decisions

— DT Tyler Davis told the media last week that while he's received an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, he hasn't made a decision on whether to return to Clemson or enter the NFL draft. For the time being, Davis is getting ready for the Orange Bowl. If he chooses to play in the Senior Bowl, an NFL scouting event, Davis can't return to school. It's unknown when he'll announce a decision, but All Clemson believes he's still very much on the fence.

— DT Ruke Orhorhoro also received an invite to the Senior Bowl, and he has a year remaining. There has been no public announcements from him. It's hard to read his NFL stock since Orhorhoro hasn't played a ton of football. He didn't play but two years in high school and has only been in the rotation up front for the last two seasons with the Tigers, but Orhorhoro has flashed enough talent to potentially be considered a Day 2 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, which might be enough to get him to leave.

— DT Bryan Bresee is the most interesting case. While he's long been projected to be a first-round NFL draft selection at some point in his life, Bresee has only played in 13 games the last two years. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 in 2021. He lost his sister Ella to brain cancer in 2022 and dealt with illness to set him back. Bresee's played in nine of Clemson's 13 games this year. He's practicing and is expected to play in the Orange Bowl, which is a good sign for his health.

Turning pro is not a no-brainer decision. Bresee could very well come back for another year to solidify himself as a first-round pick, but no official announcement has been made. It's something to monitor through the bowl game.

— DE Xavier Thomas was ruled out for the season in early November after re-aggravating a foot that he broke during fall camp. This is not the senior season Thomas was anticipating at all, and there is some belief that he could use his last remaining season of eligibility to return to Clemson. But nothing is final, and since he's not playing in the bowl game, it's unknown as to when Thomas will make his intentions known.

