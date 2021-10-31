Ups and Downs: Clemson Rallies Late to Knock Off Florida State

When Clemson needed a play, Will Shipley made one.

The freshman running back scampered 21 yards for a touchdown with just under three minutes left in the game, putting the Tigers ahead for good in a 30-20 win. It was Clemson's sixth consecutive win over the Seminoles.

Ups

Running Game: The Tigers ran the ball for 188 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. Shipley was an absolute workhorse, carrying the ball 25 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Even with Kobe Pace out, the Tigers were able to establish the ground game against the Seminoles defense and it was one of the deciding factors in the game.

D.J. Uiagalelei: While the sophomore still has more room to improve, the quarterback looked better on Saturday. He looked more comfortable than he has in weeks and looks to be getting some confidence back. Uiagalelei hit on 19-31 for 189 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The pick was a bad decision thrown into double coverage, but overall, far more good than bad.

Wide Receivers: This group might have had its best game of the season. For the first time in weeks, drops weren't an issue, and guys were fighting for ball and making some plays for their quarterback. After starting the season looking like a guy that didn't play all of last season, Justyn Ross looked sharp against Florida State. The senior had 6 catches for 85 yards.

Defense: You just can't say enough about this group. Despite all the injuries and the struggles on offense, Brent Venables' unit just continues to produce. The Tigers held an FSU running game that was humming on all cylinders coming in to just 68 rushing yards and only 2.0 yards per carry. The Seminoles didn't even have 250 yards of total offense in the entire game. It was just another spectacular performance from this defense.

Downs

Field Goal Kicking: Through the first seven games, B.T. Potter was almost automatic. Against Florida State, the veteran kicker was anything but. Potter missed three of his four attempts on the night, keeping the Seminoles in the game much longer than they should have been. It was an out-of-the-ordinary performance that might very well be chalked up to very chilly and damp conditions.

Turnovers: Clemson somehow managed to win this game despite losing the turnover battle 3-2. The Tigers lost two fumbles on the night, on top of the Uiagalelei interception.

Offensive Line Injuries Continue: Center Mason Trotter is the latest Clemson player to go down with an injury. The Tigers have been playing musical chairs at center all season long, and struggled with pass protection after Trotter left.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!