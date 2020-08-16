Venables Enjoying His Talented Freshman Defensive Lineman

In his first appearance before the media since spring practice, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables addressed his rookie defensive lineman and likes what he's seen of his freshman group.

"They've been flashing. We had a live scrimmage Friday and the guys really performed well," Venables said. "Yesterday was the first time we did two-minute situations and all three units were outstanding and did really well in short yardage. A lot of those guys flashed (in Saturday's) team scrimmage."

Venables said this is a talented group and though they lack experience, they are filled with a competitive edge, like to practice, and they play the game with passion and intensity.

Myles Murphy is a popular name that has stood out to his teammates through camp. While he has some learning left, just as any freshman would, the first-year Tiger is making some noise.

"He's a little bit inconsistent but more good than not. He's got a really good first step and gets off the ball. He's got fast eyes and is very instinctual and his fundamentals are well developed. He's got great natural power and explosiveness and refined passing rushing scheme. He knows what he's doing out there for sure, " Venables said.

Tre Williams joined the team over the summer and has also caught the attention of Venables for his physicality and strength.

"He's doing really good. He's very disruptive and has a good first step but still has to work on some fundamental things," the Clemson defensive coordinator said. "But Coach Todd Bates has done a great job getting him to understand what we do and the verbiage before he got on campus and it shows. He's not overwhelmed and has done a nice job."

