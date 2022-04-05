'Very Accurate' DJ Uiagalelei Becoming Leader Clemson Needs Him to Be

CLEMSON, S.C.- Barrett Carter really likes what he's seen from DJ Uiagalelei this spring.

After a sophomore season that saw the signal-caller struggle in multiple facets of the game, Carter is now seeing a different Uiagalelei. And while it may start with the well-documented weight loss, it certainly doesn't end there.

"Obviously, his body," Carter said. "DJ looks very good. I'm not saying he didn't look good last year but you can tell that he lost a lot of weight. And I think that's going to help him, but he's been very good. He's been very accurate with his throws, making the right reads, the smart reads, and he's just been a leader and that's where we need him to be."

Carter has actually liked what he's seen from all of the Clemson quarterbacks this spring, but with Uiagalelei, there is a transformation taking place, and according to Carter, he's really started to grow into one of the leaders the Tigers need at the position.

"DJ is so good at like, looking people off and he always knows who's blitzing and where they're coming from," Carter said. "So when you have a quarterback with that such IQ and he cares so much too. I can say that about all the quarterbacks but especially DJ. He cares so much, and it's been good to see him really step up this year and just become more of a leader and just really grow this offseason."

Part of that growth has come from being pushed. With Cade Klubnik, the nation's top-rated high school quarterback now on campus, and Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles being a year more experienced, Clemson now has more quality depth than it did just a season ago.

"They're all competitors," Carter said. "Just having those guys behind him, I think that pushes DJ every day to be the best version of himself. And not just as a football player, but just in all areas of life. So I think he's done a great job this offseason, just carrying himself in a great respectful way."

The Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.

