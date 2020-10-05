SI.com
Virginia Provided Clemson a Quality Test Ahead of Miami Showdown

Christopher Hall

While it didn't quite seem like the wire-to-wire dominating performance some were expecting Saturday night, the Tigers defeated Virginia 41-23 and gained valuable experience against the feisty Cavaliers. 

Now, the Tigers hope to improve on the areas that were exposed at times in the win over Bronco Mendenhall's squad as they prepare for an even tougher examination this weekend against No. 7 Miami within the friendly confines of Death Valley.

Clemson coaches and players alike have admitted there is plenty of room to improve this week but overall there is plenty still to be happy about when breaking down the film of the ACC victory. 

"First off, the thing I would say is Virginia is a really good opponent and they presented us some challenges as far as the scheme goes," offensive guard Matt Bockhorst said. "In specific, the way they lined up with their defensive front made it hard to identify. But I think we performed well down the stretch, and there's definitely plays that we want to have back." 

Bockhorst said he gave up a quarterback pressure and knows that other guys including Jackson Carman also had a few plays they wish had developed differently. But all in all, Clemson feels that it graded out well and played a physical game. 

This week, the Tigers will look to sure up a few of the miscues and improving communication against the Hurricanes. However, Bockhorst was quick to acknowledge the swagger or focus remains the same this week because the Tigers have built a 'play to a standard' culture regardless of who is on the other sideline. 

"Virginia provided communication challenges and other things we may not have seen or had happen to us. So that was a good check for us moving forward especially this week against Miami," Bockhorst said. "I think one of the things we try to really emphasize is keeping that edge whether we're challenged or not. We play to a standard, not opponent and whether we win by 60 or two, it shouldn't change the attitude we bring to practice the next week." 

