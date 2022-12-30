Vols’ QB says ‘Tennessee is still going to be Tennessee’ in Orange Bowl

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — When No. 7 Clemson faces sixth-ranked Tennessee in the 89th Orange Bowl Classic on Friday, the Tigers will be facing a quarterback they are not as familiar with, as well as a passing game that will be without two of its top receivers.

The Volunteers’ regular quarterback, Hendon Hooker, is out with a torn ACL he suffered in the fourth quarter at South Carolina on Nov. 19. Jalin Hyatt, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver, opted out of the Orange Bowl earlier this month, as did 2021 All-SEC receiver Cedric Tillman.

Michigan transfer Joe Milton will take over for Hooker at quarterback, while Ramel Keyton hopes to pick up the slack for Hyatt and Tillman’s departure.

“I have to step up. I have to help the team make some plays,” Keyton said Wednesday from Le Meridien Conference Center. “But for the most part, it’s all collective. I have got to do my part and I can’t try to do too much. I just have to control what I can control. I feel like everybody does that and that’s when we’re the best.”

Tennessee (10-2) comes into the Orange Bowl ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense and in scoring offense, too. But without three of their top playmakers, how will they fair against the Tigers?

“Nothing has changed. Tennessee is still going to be Tennessee,” Milton said. “The offense is going to operate how we operate. We’re going to play fast.”

And that is what concerns Clemson. It’s not so much who plays those positions, but the scheme.

“They do an amazing job offensively, as a staff of game planning, figuring out your weakest links, who to attack and how to create matchups,” Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said. “That’s what the game of football is all about – players and matchups at the end of the day and they do a great job with formations and using motions to create those matchups and give their receivers the ability to run their routes based off of leverages and a lot of choice option routes.”

Tennessee quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle feels there will not be a drop off with Milton at quarterback, either. Milton has one of the strongest arms in the country, demonstrated by the fact he threw an orange 110 yards last week after practice.

The feat was captured by Tennessee’s social media team.

“He’s been extremely intentional in his preparation. It hasn’t been too big for him,” Halzle said. “He hasn't changed who he is, but in the same breath he understands his new role of having to lead this team.

“He's done a really good job of not having the moment be too big for him. He's completely dialed in to what we're seeing and what we're expecting and how we're going to attack it. I'm actually excited to watch him go take the field on Friday night.”

We will see in the Orange Bowl how far Milton has come and how well the Tennessee offense will be with its new playmakers.

