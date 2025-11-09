Wade Woodaz, Clemson Defense Rekindle the Standard in Win Over Florida State
After two straight gut-wrenching ACC losses, the Clemson Tigers finally looked like itself again Saturday night.
In a game that felt like a late-season turning point rather than just another win, the Tigers played with purpose and poise, dominating Florida State, 24-10. After weeks of criticism, they appeared to be a team rediscovering its identity and hunger.
Following the win, senior linebacker Wade Woodaz spoke to the media, and it was with a whole different tone than last weekend.
“It was good for everybody’s mental health, for sure,” Woodaz said with a smile. “I think we left it all out there, and I’m proud of everybody in the locker room for responding. We’ve been dealt dirt, constantly being thrown at our name, but we rise out of it.”
For a program that’s long prided itself on defensive toughness, Saturday felt like a return to form. The performance carried extra meaning with former defensive coordinator and current Oklahoma head coach, Brent Venables, back on the sideline as a visitor.
His presence served as a reminder of the standard that once made the Tigers one of the most feared teams in the country; a standard that players like Woodaz have worked to uphold, even as the roster and staff have evolved.
“I didn’t actually play for Coach V, but I’m happy he was here to support T-Bone [Tyler Venables],” Woodaz stated. “I’m just really proud of how our defense played. That was the number one offense in the country, I believe. And we held them to season lows in every category, maybe besides passing. We have to stack the days and go back to work now.”
After surrendering a season-high 439 total yards to Duke last weekend and 429 to SMU in Week 8, the defense knew there needed to be a change.
The sting of back-to-back losses and poor defensive performances fueled Clemson’s edge heading into Saturday.
“You guys saw it [last week], it was sickening,” Woodaz uttered. “Now, here we are, finally getting back in the win column.”
“We were hungry for a win, and pissed off, honestly, at everything going on. We showed up, fought, backs against the wall, and knocked everybody out.”
As mentioned by Woodaz, the Seminoles came into Death Valley as the No. 1 offense in the country, averaging over 500 yards and 40 points per game. However, their confidence appeared to be shot in the contest, as the receiving corps tied its season-high in drops, with five total.
Clemson’s defense played disciplined and fast, forcing Florida State out of rhythm and making life miserable for quarterback Tommy Castellanos all night, recording 20 pressures total.
“We can’t make them drop the ball, but they were really good – obviously they were wide open,” Woodaz continued. “But I think we pressured the quarterback well, six sacks. I think that had something to do with it. We focused on doing our job. If we do that, execute at a high level, and play with elite effort, good things will happen.”
The hybrid linebacker made sure to credit his offense for setting the tone on the first drive of the night as they marched down the field in 13 plays for 75 yards and came away with a touchdown, as well as a successful two-point conversion.
As the offense found early success, the defense followed suit, playing looser than it had all season. The complementary football was exactly what Clemson had been searching for.
“Obviously, we’re blinders on, we have to go to work. But, it was a great feeling,” Woodaz concluded. “Playing with a lead at the beginning and then going for two, it set the tone defensively.”