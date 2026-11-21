Sometimes, it takes one of a program’s own to jump-start a team. Quarterback Trent Pearman, a walk-on Clemson native, was able to do that for his hometown Tigers on Friday night in his first career start.

After hitting rock bottom with a disappointing loss last weekend, Clemson (7-4, 5-3 ACC) bounced back with a 17-10 win over the Duke Blue Devils in Durham. Pearman used a 9-yard touchdown rush in the middle of the third quarter to score the first touchdown of the game; the first the Tigers scored in the last 10 quarters of football.

The high step, and the emotion from the walk-on Clemson native for the first score of the game.



Dabo Swinney was right in the end zone after he scored to congratulate him, too. pic.twitter.com/o5hP5Vec7H — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) November 21, 2026

His scamper saw him use some high kicks to gain an extra boost towards the corner of the end zone, pointing to the Clemson family section while celebrating with teammates. Head coach Dabo Swinney made his way to the end zone to celebrate with the fifth-year as well.

Pearman, a high school teammate and friend of longtime holder, and Swinney’s son, Clay, finally was able to make his first start after five seasons with the program, walking on in 2022. His father, Danny, is the Director of Football Scouting. It ended up being a feel-good win for the entire program.

He was helped out by fellow quarterback Chris Denson, who came back to the position after switching to wide receiver earlier this season. Denson added 71 rushing yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter, walking the tight rope for a 7-yard rush. The Tigers ran for 222 rushing yards in the win, outgaining a Blue Devil team whose identity has been in that aspect of the game all year.

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On the flip side, Clemson’s defense did what it needed to do. The Tigers constantly pestered Duke quarterback Walker Eget, throwing more incompletions than completed passes, while holding off explosive tailback Nate Sheppard for only 116 yards, which is less than usual.

Sheppard was the difference maker in the end zone for the Blue Devils, running away on a 55-yard score in the third quarter to put it within three points. Besides that rush, Clemson only allowed 43 yards besides that, even picking off Eget on the final defensive play of the game to put the game on ice.

Three rushers had 50 yards or more for the Tigers, being the identity that eventually opened up in the second half. Jarvis Green added 84 yards, Denson had his share, while Pearman finished with 51 yards of his own on the ground. Clemson surpassed 200 rushing yards in the win.

Swinney saw his team clinical on third and fourth down, too, which most came on the shoulders of Pearman. Clemson converted on eight of its 18 third-down conversions, while convering both fourth downs that it saw in the game.

Otherwise, Nolan Hauser would do his typical job, hitting two field goals to tie the all-time FBS kicking record. He still has one game to go to break it on his own.

However, the Tigers, most importantly, have the momentum to go into the Palmetto Bowl at home with hopes to take down the South Carolina Gamecocks for the first time in Death Valley since before COVID.

Kickoff is not set yet, but it will be after 3 p.m. from Memorial Stadium.