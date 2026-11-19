Clemson football finishes out its ACC schedule on a Friday night this week, heading to Durham to face the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Head coach Dabo Swinney will look to right the ship in a better direction following an embarrassing loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. However, his last trip to the Blue Devils’ home stadium didn’t bode well for him and the Tigers, losing the opening game of the 2023 season in a similar frustrating loss.

Heading into the contest, here are three storylines to keep an eye on in Clemson’s final ACC contest of the season.

It’s Trent Time

For the first time in more than 50 years, a walk-on, third-string quarterback will start for the Tigers. It comes in fifth-year senior Trent Pearman, and Swinney believes that he is ready for the job.

However, his first start is against a Duke team that only averages 15.3 points per game, which is second-best in the ACC.

Although he doesn’t have the strongest arm, Pearman won two Gatorade Player of the Year awards in high school due to his improvisation, quickness and moxie at Daniel High School, right around the corner from Clemson. He will need all of those things if the Tigers are to take down the Blue Devils in their own building.

If he can’t get going, similar to his four series against Georgia Tech, it could be an ugly outing in Durham.

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Where’s Nate?

Duke’s offense is centered around getting the ball to standout running back Nate Sheppard, who is well on his way to a First Team All-ACC honor and perhaps All-American honor by the time his season ends. His season-low this season is 66 total yards, his only game without recording triple digits this season.

Clemson’s winning formula will involving slowing him down, but its run defense has been up-and-down throughout the 2026 season.

If the Tigers can’t get going on offense, and they can’t stop Sheppard from moving the chains, similar to the above storyline, it could be an ugly affair in primetime on Friday night. Duke still has a very slim path for the ACC Championship, and it will look to get back on track following a loss to Miami last week.

That starts and ends with the sophomore tailback.

Bad to Worse?

Clemson’s loss to Georgia Tech, while still in contention for the ACC Championship before the loss, sent quiet shockwaves around college football for the last week. Then, Swinney added his claims that the Tigers would get back to the national stage before his contract expires.

A big loss could emphasize the issues that the Tigers have had for the last two seasons. Especially with South Carolina on the horizon as well, Clemson will look to right the ship fast before two consecutive losses could put the team at 6-6 before its bowl game.

So, all eyes will be on Swinney and the program on Friday night, looking to slow down a Duke team that has been able to play to its identity the entire season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.