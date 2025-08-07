Walker Parks's Story Made Him Shoo-In for Hard-Fought Clemson Tigers Award
The Brandon Streeter Award is presented annually to a Clemson Tigers student-athlete who overcomes injury to perform at a high level – essentially a Comeback Player of the Year award.
Last year, Cam Cannarella won it as he landed a College Baseball All-American spot following a shoulder injury just four games into the season.
This year, it's graduate senior offensive lineman Walker Parks who exemplifies that same resilience and determination.
Parks arrived at Clemson as a highly-touted recruit and lived up to expectations as a first-year reserve, being honored as an ESPN Freshman All-American, allowing zero sacks, zero QB hits, and three QB hurries, per NFLDraftBuzz.
He entered his sophomore campaign as the starting right tackle and quadrupled his snaps from the previous year – 201 to 862. Parks saw struggles as he let up four sacks and 21 QB hits, but he was still young and carried a much bigger load than the previous season.
Heading into the 2022 season, Parks transitioned to the starting right guard spot as a junior, playing around 50 fewer snaps, but saw growth in his numbers, allowing four fewer QB hits and only one sack all season long.
Unfortunately, two games into the 2023 season, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury that saw his subtalar joint fuse together, leaving his future with the Tigers in question.
Rather than let the setback define him and his ability, Parks attacked his rehab with the same intensity he brings every snap. He worked tirelessly behind the scenes and never lost sight of his goal to return to the field stronger than ever.
"There's no way that was it, like, there's no way I end like that," Parks said in media availability last year. "I was like, 'I'm definitely making a comeback somehow, and, fortunately, I have."
In 2024, Parks had one of, if not his best, season to date as he played in 703 offensive snaps while starting all 14 games for the Tigers. His strong performance throughout the season led to a Third Team All-ACC selection.
Parks's strong bounce-back season not only helped anchor Clemson's offense to their first College Football Playoff appearance in five years, but also the prestigious Brandon Streeter award.
"What an honor. Thank you all for selecting me," Parks said via Instagram. "It has been an honor to represent Clemson University and the football program."
The offensive lineman's comeback story is more than just a testament to physical recovery – it reflects what true Clemson grit is. His return to peak performance, capped by a College Football Playoff berth, made him one of the clearest and deserving choices for the award.
In a program built on faith and courage, Walker Parks reminded everyone what it means to fight back and win the battle, no matter the circumstances ahead.