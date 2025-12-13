Where Are NFL Draft Bound Clemson Tigers Expected to Land?

The Clemson Tigers currently have five players that have declared for the NFL Draft, and a few of them are expected to hear their names called early.

With four players on defense and one on offense declared to move into a professional career, here are where every currently declared player, as of Dec. 13, are expected to fall.

Antonio Williams, WR

Round Projection: Second round

Antonio Williams is a fringe top-10 wide receiver in this class, seeing both first and second round grades. The second round grade is mostly because of the wide receiver class, featuring players like Jordan Tyson and Makai Lemon, that could see him go out of the first round.

Williams brings in plenty of slot experience, being a great option for any team looking for another promising player to add to its receiver room. The Irmo, South Carolina, native, despite his 5-foot-11 frame, has elite route running abilities that have allowed him to have success as an outside receiver as well, being useful in any spot outside.

The redshirt junior was the first Clemson player to officially say that he was not returning next season, being the first that opted out of another potential year with the Tigers. However, he has the qualities to be ready to play immediately.

Avieon Terrell, CB

Round Projection: First round

Avieon Terrell, a junior, was expected to leave after this season from his standout three season, declaring that he would be moving to a professional career earlier this week. Now, he is expected to hear his name called early, being a projected first round pick in next year’s draft.

A physical ball tracker who has had success forcing fumble as well, Terrell is joined by the likes of Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy and LSU’s Mansoor Delane as the best cornerbacks from this class. Fox Sports draft analyst, Rob Rang, has Terrell going to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 21st overall pick in the draft, being the third cornerback taken off the board.

Being the brother of Atlanta Falcons All-Pro cornerback, A.J. Terrell, Avieon should have plenty of eyes ahead of April’s draft, and he could be just as good as his older brother when he gets into the league.

Peter Woods, DT

Round Projection: First round

Junior Peter Woods has had all the buzz since setting foot on campus in January 2023. Now, he is expected to be the first Clemson Tiger off the board in this year’s NFL Draft.

A first-round talent, Woods is up there with some of the best prospects in this year’s draft, namely Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr., and don’t be shocked if the Clemson product is the first defensive player that could be off the board in this year’s draft. Even if he falls out of the top 10, expect the Alabaster, Alabama, native to be selected before the end of the first draft.

Woods is a talent who is one of the most powerful in the draft, being double-teamed frequently by offensive linemen in his time at Clemson. He also saw time at defensive end in the 2024 season, meaning he has the speed to get to the outside and be a mismatch for opposing offensive lines.

Rang has the standout going to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 24 pick, a little bit lower than many expect, but if he does fall, he will be a blessing for a contending team to have a young, elite pass rusher.

T.J. Parker, DE

Round Projection: First round

Another Tiger on Clemson’s defensive line, T.J. Parker, is expected to hear his name, like Woods, on the first day of the NFL Draft, being a consistent first-round draft prospect since before the season began. Coming off of a season of 11 sacks in 2024, he could have been a first-round pick last season if he were eligible, but he built on his standout sophomore season in 2025.

Declaring for the draft earlier this week, similar to the rest of the defenders, Parker is a physical edge rusher with strong hands that can get him sack opportunities or tackles for loss. He has recorded six forced fumbles and six recoveries over his time as a Tiger, meaning that he is a very calculated, violent defender that any team could need.

Rang puts Parker with another contender, the Detroit Lions, with the No. 17 pick in the draft, pairing him alongside standout edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. However, don’t be surprised, similar to Woods and Terrell, if the Phenix City, Alabama, native is selected higher than that.

DeMonte Capehart, DT

Round projection: Sixth round

DeMonte Capehart’s decision doesn’t come as a shock, being out of eligibility and deciding to take another step in his football career. However, he still has the tools necessary to be a successful player in next year’s draft.

The Hartsville, South Carolina, native has plenty of power, being his main talent that causes him to have as high of a draft grade as he does. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound defensive tackle is difficult to defend and hold back, being a great run blocker that assisted the Tigers over his last three seasons of extended time. He’s a great bull rusher, being explosive off the jump.

His main weaknesses, which draft analysts argue, is the amount of play time that he received at times. Constantly being switched out with players like Payton Page, Vic Burley and Ruke Orhorhoro over the years, analysts want to see more consistency at the position, as well as the fact that he’s a more raw talent. However, if there’s a team that is able to unlock his potential, Capehart could end up being one of the most elite defensive tackles in the NFL.