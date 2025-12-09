Clemson Star DL Peter Woods Makes Decision on Future

Just a few weeks ahead of the Clemson Tigers’ matchup against Penn State in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, one of the program's top players has revealed his future plans.

In a post made to his X account, Tigers defensive lineman Peter Woods declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. He has not announced whether or not he will play in the Pinstriple Bowl against Penn State on Dec. 27.

"It has been an honor to wear the paw these last few years, and it will always be a part of me, but the time has finally come," Woods wrote in his announcement.

Thank You Clemson Family 🧡. pic.twitter.com/ibamSl7xtq — Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) December 9, 2025

Woods has spent three seasons at Clemson, where he has started 24 games while totaling 84 tackles, five sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

This season, has started 12 games and has made 30 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. His best game of the season came against Boston College, when he finished with four tackles and a sack.

The Alabama native entered the season as the No.3 overall prospect on Pro Football Focus’ NFL Draft Big Board and was a ESPN Preseason All-American heading into the season.

"Thank you for welcoming a young kid from Alabama with open arms and showing me what it means to be a Tiger," Woods said in his announcement to his "Clemson family." "I wouldn't be the man or player I am today were it not for the impact this culture had on my life."

Heading into the season, Woods had the highest PFF run-defense grade (89.7) and pass-rush win rate (14.9 percent) among all returning Power Four interior defenders

In a scouting report written by then-ESPN write Chris Low, Woods’ versatility and work ethic was praised.

“He has been diligent this offseason about getting in tip-top shape as he enters his third year on campus,” Low wrote. “The 6-3, 315-pound Woods has elite interior pass-rushing skills.”

Heading into this season, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney also praised Woods’ body transformation.

“He looks totally different than he did last year at this time and in every aspect, physically and mentally,” said Swinney “He’s in a good spot.”

When asked about his improved conditioning and figure, Woods explained that he jumped on the opportunity to get any advantage that he could.

“You always want to find something that can set you apart,” Woods said. “Something that’s going to give you an edge or competitive advantage,”

Alongside T.J. Parker and Will Heldt, who are also expected to enter the Draft, Woods helped form a formidable pass rush that stood out as one of the few bright spots on a defense that struggled throughout the season.

Woods is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which opens with the First Round on April 23.

