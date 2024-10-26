Watch Clemson Tigers Football Commit Throw Touchdown Pass to UCLA Commit
The Clemson Tigers, like all FBS programs, is looking down the road in its talent pipeline to make sure it has enough talent coming in at every key position.
Right now, the Tigers appear set at quarterback for the Class of 2026 with Tait Reynolds, a 6-2 junior from Queen Creek, Ariz. He committed to the Tigers back in July, and while he can’t sign with any program until December of 2025, he is showing off his talent each week this football season.
Earlier this week he started for Queen Creek against Centennial and the right-handed quarterback not only showed off his arm but he showed off his wheels as he tossed a rollout touchdown pass to tight end Dylan Simms, who just happens to be committed to UCLA, which is now in the Big Ten Conference.
Per 247Sports Simms is the top quarterback recruit in Arizona for the Class of 2026. He’s also the No. 27 quarterback. In the 247Sports composite, which takes into account all major recruiting site rankings, he is the No. 1 Arizona recruit, the No. 21 quarterback in the nation, and the No. 310 recruit nationally.
The Tigers will certainly need to mind the store when it comes to Reynolds, as the two in-state FBS schools — Arizona and Arizona State — were in hard on him. The Wildcats had offensive coordinator Dino Babers personally recruiting Reynolds. The Tigers did the same with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
Per 247Sports, he had 28 scholarship offers.
The Tigers already have three commits for the Class of 2026 including Reynolds. The others are cornerback Shavar Young Jr. out of Webb School in Knoxville, Tenn., and another quarterback, Brock Bradley, from Spain Park in Birmingham, Ala.
The Tigers’ Class of 2025 is ranked No. 19 by 247Sports and in the 247Sports Composite. Clemson has just 13 commitments and none are quarterbacks.
The list of 2025 commitments includes defensive lineman Amare Adams of South Florence (Florence, SC), offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs from Milton (Alpharetta, GA) safety Tae Harris of Cedartown (Cedartown, GA), cornerback Graceson Littleton of Wiregrass Ranch (Zephyrhills, FL), running back Gideon Davidson of Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA), running back Marquise Henderson of Belton-Honea Path (Honea Path, SC), edge rusher Ari Watford of Maury (Norfolk, VA), offensive tackle Easton Ware of Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA), linebacker Logan Anderson of Fyffe (Fyffe, AL), wide receiver Carleton Preston of Freedom (Woodbridge, VA), tight end Logan Brooking of Savannah Christian Prep (Savannah, GA), offensive tackle Rowan Byrne of Iona Preparatory School (New Rochelle, NY) and defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee of Lakeside (Atlanta, GA).