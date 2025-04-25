Watch: Clemson Tigers Star QB Gives Facility Tour to Savannah Bananas Baseball Team
The Clemson Tigers are playing host to the Savannah Bananas this weekend and tabbed their star quarterback for a facility tour.
The Bananas will be taking over Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 26 as they prepare for their Harlem Globetrotters-esque spectacle for the sport of baseball.
They call it "Banana Ball" and it is all about making the sport more high energy and fan-focused. Fans can catch balls for outs, there is a two-hour time limit. There is dancing, music and stunts. Everyone involved, down to the umpires, is all about making it a family-friendly, fun environment.
The Bananas have exploded in popularity, which is part of why this is in the football stadium as opposed to the baseball stadium. The event has been sold out for a long time.
When the squad arrived to the Tigers' campus, they were not greeted with just any tour guide. It was star Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik that gave them the tour and explained to them the history and meaning of everything they saw around "Death Valley."
"Best is the standard. That's kind of the motto around here. So there's a standard that's set for everybody, whether it's academics, nutrition, we're all held to a standard and that's the best. And that's not just the best here, but that's the best in the country," said Klubnik.
There are few better-equipped people for the job than the senior. He is entering his final season, having been with the program since 2022. The passer has persevered through a lot of doubt and hard times in his career with the Tigers.
He has been the starter for the past two years. His first season on the job was rocky, but he broke out as a starter in the 2024 campaign.
Before Klubnik is back to bringing fans into Memorial Stadium for one more season, it will be the Banana's turn to bring the fun in their unique spectacle.