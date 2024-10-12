Watch: Clemson Tigers Stars Hook Up for Early Touchdown vs. Wake Forest
It took more than a quarter for the No. 10 Clemson Tigers to get on the board, but a second-quarter touchdown pass helped them equalize their game with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday.
The Tigers (4-1, 3-0 in ACC) entered the game on a four-game winning streak, while the Demon Deacons (2-3, 1-1) were seeking their first win over an AP Top 10 team in 78 years.
Clemson was down 7-0 late in the first quarter before quarterback Cade Klubnik authored a 78-yard scoring drive that spilled into the second quarter.
He capped the drive by going to his top target for the season, wide receiver Antonio Williams, on a 22-yard pass that Williams powered into the end zone, even with two defenders around him.
It tied the game at 7-7 with 13:39 left in the second quarter.
At that point Klubnik was 9-of-13 for 100 yards and a touchdown. The catch was the first of the day for Williams. Troy Stellato and T.J. Moore each had three receptions through that point in the game.
The Demon Deacons drew the first touchdown of the game, as they became the first team to score on Clemson in the first quarter this year. The Tigers had outscored opponents 90-0 in the first quarter in five games.
Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw a 31-yard touchdown strike to a well-covered Horatio Fields with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
Entering the game the Tigers had a terrific trio on offense. Klubnik had thrown for 1,219 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns. Williams led the Tigers in in receptions (19), receiving yards (280) and touchdowns (4). Running back Phil Mafah had rushed for 496 yards on just 68 carries for a per-carry average of 7.3 yards.
But the Tigers were without a few players on Saturday, including star freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., who did not make the trip. Wesco, out of Midlothian, Texas, has caught 11 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Other players that didn’t make the trip for Clemson included offensive lineman Collin Sadler and defensive tackle Stephiylan Green.
Clemson returns home next Saturday to host Virginia at noon eastern, a game that will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The Tigers will then get a bye week, their first since Week 3 of the season. After the bye week, the Tigers face Louisville.