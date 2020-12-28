FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Search

Watch: Dabo Swinney Preview Ohio State

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Monday morning to preview the Tiger's New Year's Day matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Author:
Publish date:

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Monday morning to preview the Tiger's New Year's Day matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The above video is his entire meeting with reporters.

USATSI_15346103_168387971_lowres
Football

Watch: Dabo Swinney Preview Ohio State

USATSI_15345046
Football

Swinney Again Defends Ranking of Ohio State

USATSI_13841130
Football

Clemson's Xavier Thomas' Status Remains In Doubt For Ohio State

USATSI_13847679_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson vs Ohio State: Early Look at Buckeyes Defense

USATSI_13847685_168387971_lowres
Football

Ohio State's 'Defense Is Not Nearly What It Was a Year Ago'

USATSI_13847153_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Defense Preparing for Another Unique Quarterback in Justin Fields

Rossfumble
Football

5 Storylines for Clemson-Ohio State Sugar Bowl

USATSI_15346103_168387971_lowres
Football

Early Look: Ohio State Offense

USATSI_15019192_168387971_lowres
Football

Terrible Win: Jets Fans Upset at Upset that Costs Franchise Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence