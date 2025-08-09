'Waves of Terror': Clemson's WR Depth Shining in Camp
CLEMSON, S.C.-- Under the Jeff Scott days a decade ago, the term “Wide Receiver U” used to echo in the Clemson Tigers' receiver room. Now, unit is calling it multiple “waves of terror," based on who you ask.
The phrase came from redshirt sophomore Cole Turner on Friday, who was asked about the depth of the Clemson wide receiver room. Turner raves about the depth, with players returning, developing or acquired through the transfer portal.
“We have a lot of depth in that room,” Turner said. “We got dudes who can play every position. We call it ‘two waves of terror.' No fall off whenever the next group goes in, or whatever it might be, so just keeping that attitude has been what we’ve been thinking the whole camp.”
From himself, the return of first team All-ACC standout Antonio Wiliams and the emergence of sophomores Bryant Wesco Jr. and TJ Moore are some to name. Redshirt sophomore Tyler Brown, who led the team in yards in 2023, is back after a lingering ankle injury as well.
For Moore, he looks to follow the work ethic of Brown, saying that they are pushing each other to be the best players that they can be.
“I go back to looking at [Tyler], and how he was hurt, and now he came back from being hurt and now, he’s out there balling,” Moore said. “So, that just makes me want to go 100%, seeing him going 100% and him doing his thing on the field.”
Now, enter Southeast Missouri State transfer Tristan Smith, who thinks even higher of Turner’s statement, which he believes will help the team in a long season.
“We’ve got three waves of terror,” Smith said. I just feel like it’s really going to help us, it’s a long season, we can play 16 games, so having a lot of depth at the receiver is always helpful. We just got guys that can go in after the first, second group that can do the same thing as the first or second group, so it’s really good having someone and making plays the same as the person in front of them.”
Wesco agrees.
“I feel like it’s more than two [waves], just as much as we got, not even two, just constantly going at you, going at you no matter what,” he said. “We just got guys to roll in whenever we need to, so [we’ll have] guys making plays all over the field.”
The depth creates a sense of confidence among not only the group, but the offense as a whole. The Tigers finished 15th in the FBS in passing yards, and the receiver room will look to be even better following a tough end to the season in 2024.
“I think we just didn’t finish how we wanted to last year, and that adversity makes you push harder,” Turner said. “We know what we want, which is a national championship, so we are just going to work as hard as we can to go earn that, because you have got to earn it, it’s not going to be given to us.”
Another year is under the unit’s belt. For players like Wesco and Moore, another year in an offense is important in terms of trust. Now, the team is ready to use its explosive room to make the push at a national championship.
“The confidence really comes from trusting everybody else,” Wesco said. “You’ll be around guys all this time, 2-3 years, you get to trust them, you get to know what they’re going to do, you know how they’re going to play, so just being confident that you’re brothers are going to have your back. . .I feel where that confidence stems from: being one big family.”
“It’s going to be special,” Smith said. “It, for sure, is going to be special, but just taking it one day at a time, scrimmage tomorrow, focus on the now and then we are going to get the end results how we want it.”