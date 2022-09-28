Wednesday Notebook: Swinney Excited for 'Extra Juice Saturday Night

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack Saturday night (7:30 pm, ABC), and while the fans and the media are looking forward to the 'extra juice' that a top-ten game, ESPN's College Gameday and a nationally televised game, the Tigers also believe this is the biggest game of the season--because it is the next one.

“To me, every time we walk in that stadium, it's special every time. I mean, I never take it for granted. And I know you all get tired of me saying it, but every game is the biggest game of the year,” Swinney said after a lengthy Wednesday night practice. “This is not the biggest game of the year because it's another ranked opponent. It's a night game, all that stuff is great, but if none of that was there, it would still be the biggest game of the year. Because if we're going to achieve our goals and we want to stay in control of our destiny, that's the best way to do it. So all that stuff is great.

“We have an unbelievable environment that's got more juice, I guess, to go with it and got all kind of external stuff, but as I've said many times, that's fuel for the fire. But external factors, night game, rankings, all that, that cannot be the fire. The fire has to always come from within. All that other stuff can be a little fuel throw to on it. But if that's the stuff that really motivates you, then you're never going to be consistent. And I think that's what we have tried to do year in and year out and I think that we've done a great job of that is be consistent. It's not that we win every game, but man, we have consistency year in and year out because we have a certain mentality. And all of a sudden now I'm super motivated because of rankings, time of play, gameday, all that stuff? It just leads to inconsistency, because then you show up the next week and that stuff's not there, and so then you get beat.”

Swinney playing injuries close to the vest

"We’re in a good spot,” Swinney said. “We’ll put out — like I said last week, this week, next week — we’ll put out an available list on Saturday and get ready to play.”

Antonio Williams is a 'natural'

“We put him in there as a starter last week. Felt like he deserved that opportunity. And he's a great young player, but one of the reasons you've seen him is because he's demonstrated that he's got great feel, great instincts, he plays fast, and he's very coachable, and he understands the plan. One of those young, rare guys that can really truly get it in the meeting room, take it to the practice field. It takes a little while for guys to develop that way, but he's a natural.”

