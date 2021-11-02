Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Week 8 Recap Of Clemson Tigers In The NFL: Tee Higgins Shines, Shaq Lawson Gets Interception

    Week 8 offered some interesting moments for former Tigers including Shaq Lawson’s first career interception.
    Week 8 in the NFL offered a chance to see plenty of former Clemson Tigers in action. As you look around the NFL it is not hard to find former Tigers, especially when they are winning.

    This week was not very generous to these former Clemson standouts, but a few players still stood out.

    The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the New York Jets 34-31, something that next to no one seen coming. In the win Shaq Lawson recorded his first career interception when he was able to pick off Joe Burrow of the Bengals. It is not often that defensive ends get a chance to get an interception, so Lawson took advantage of the opportunity.

    Late in the fourth quarter Lawson was able to get a hand on the ball and bat it into the air. The interception gave the Jets a chance to put the game away.

    Even though they lose, Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins seen his best game of the season. Higgins caught four passes for 97 yards. Burrow hit Higgins for a 54 yard reception. On the day Higgins led the team in receiving.

    Last week Trevor Lawrence picked up his first win in the NFL. This week the rookie quarterback and his team was pounced by the Seattle Seahawks. Lawrence was 32-of-54 and had the second most completions by a rookie quarterback since the merger. Lawrence threw a touchdown pass late to avoid the shutout.

    The former national champion threw an interception and on the season has eight touchdowns to nine interceptions--which has led to his plummeting Rookie of the Year odds, which currently sit at +4000, according to FanDuel.

    Back on Thursday night football the Arizona Cardinals lost their first game of the season at the hands of the Packers. Green Bay defeated Arizona 24-21 despite the Packers missing three wide receivers.

    DeAndre Hopkins had just two catches for the Cardinals, but led the team in yardage. Hopkins had 66 yards thanks to a 58 yard grab on a route that was as smooth as it gets.

    Miami Dolphins continue to lose football games and just maybe something could help that change. Buffalo took care of Miami 26-11 despite a close start. On the defensive side of the ball Christian Wilkins had six tackles on the day for the Dolphins. Wilkins is on pace to have his best season as a pro. The former Tiger is three years into his pro tenure.

