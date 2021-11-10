Renfrow Finds The Endzone, Lawrence Picks Up Win

A look at a few former Tigers who had an impact in Week 9 and what they did.

Week 9 was a bit more quiet for former Tigers in the NFL. DeAndre Hopkins did not play as he sat out the Cardinals 31-17 win over the 49ers.

In week 9 Trevor Lawrence had an injury scare that he was able to bounce back from. Here we take a look at a few Clemson Tigers that left their mark this week.

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals lost their second straight game when they were taken to the woodshed by the Cleveland Browns. One player that gave the Browns fits was Higgins.

The second-year wide receiver was a consistent chain mover and had six grabs on eight targets. Higgins had 78 yards and would have had a touchdown if it was not for a great pass breakup.

Higgins continues to be a go-to guy that is going to be reliable. Cleveland opted to take Ja’Marr Chase out of the game for the Bengals and Higgins stepped in. Higgins led the Bengals in receiving and made some tough catches.

We kind of seen this coming for Hunter Renfrow, that we would have to step up for the Raiders with Henry Ruggs III gone. Renfrow showed that he could immediately with an early score against the New York Giants.

Ultimately, the Raiders would lose against the Giants. Renfrow had seven grabs for 49 yards. Derek Carr trusts going to the former Tiger and it shows. On the season Renfrow has 448 yards receiving so far and should easily break his season-best of 656 yards.

On Sunday the No. 1 overall pick grabbed his second win in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence owes his defense after they allowed just six points to the Buffalo Bills. Lawrence did his job by not turning the ball over and putting his defense in a bad spot.

Lawrence had an injury scare against the Bills where he was stepped on by an offensive line. Lawrence quickly returned and finished the game 15-of-26 for 118 yards. It was not Lawrence’s most impactful game by any means, but he picked up a win against a very good team.

This kind of win can help a rookies’ mental state a ton. You have to believe in yourself and have confidence in the NFL, when you defeat an AFC contender that will only help that cause.

The win gave Jacksonville a boost, as they improved their odds of not finishing with the worst record in the NFL to +1400, according to FanDuel.