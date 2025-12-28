What Clemson’s Loss To Penn State Says About Next Season

The Clemson Tigers appeared to be putting a bow on a disappointing season, entering the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on a four-game winning streak before falling to Penn State, 22-10, on Saturday.

As the Tigers turn the page on a senior class that included more than 10 starters, there are clear issues that need to be addressed if Clemson hopes to climb back toward national relevance.

During the program’s worst season since 2010, Clemson’s most glaring flaws were on full display one final time in New York.

Clemson on SI takes a look at three areas the Tigers must address this offseason.

Downfield Passing Remains An Issue

The Tigers were simply unable to push the ball downfield on Saturday, with quarterback Cade Klubnik completing 55% of his passes for 193 passing yards while averaging just 8.8 yards per completion compared to Penn State’s 11.4.

His longest completion of the day came on a 44-yard pass to T.J. Moore, but he only connected on one more pass beyond 20 yards throughout the game.

The issue has persisted throughout the season, ultimately boiling down to either unaccommodating play-calling or Clemson’s receivers struggling to consistently create separation.

Clemson’s offense is geared toward downfield, big-play concepts that lean on the size and strength of its receivers, but when those longer-developing plays aren’t there, Klubnik often finds himself running for his life after getting through his second read.

As the Tigers head into next season with a hole to fill at quarterback, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley should look to implement a scheme with more built-in safety valves and checkdowns when the big plays aren’t there.

Holes To Fill On The Defensive Line

With Peter Woods, T.J. Parker and DeMonte Capehart all opting out for the bowl game, the Tigers got manhandled at the line of scrimmage.

Even with star running back Kaytron Allen sidelined by injury, backup Quinton Martin Jr. made the most of the gaps left by Clemson’s struggling defensive line, rushing for 101 yards on 5.5 yards per carry.

A unit that was once the Tigers' strong suit could easily become a glaring weakness if players like Stephiylan Green, Vic Burley and Caden Story don’t make significant improvements ahead of next season.

The interior struggles can be partly attributed to a lack of experience against top-tier competition, with Clemson’s veteran linemen carrying most of the load while younger backups primarily saw action in blowouts or against lesser opponents.

Secondary Continues To Get Torched

Penn State’s dominant rushing attack was a well-known concern heading into this matchup, but the Nittany Lions also had little trouble throwing the ball on Saturday.

Freshman quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer had little trouble moving the ball down the field, finishing with the best outing of his career after throwing for 262 yards and two touchdowns while completing 67.6% of his passes.

With future first-round pick Aveion Terrell opting out of the game, Clemson struggled to keep up with Penn State’s receivers. Trebor Pena won the game's MVP after hauling in five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Aside from their struggles in coverage, the Tigers’ defensive backs struggled with open-field tackling. This was most evident on Pena’s 73-yard touchdown reception, where he bounced off several Clemson defenders before making his way into the end zone.

