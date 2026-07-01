What Clemson Tigers Need to Learn from Each CFP Semifinalist

Last season’s goals for the Clemson Tigers were clear.

Win a ninth ACC title in 11 years, and make a run at a national championship in the College Football Playoff.

A disappointing 7-6 season later, and the program is ready to pivot into a new era, where conference and national title buzz is earned just like it was during the 2010s under head coach Dabo Swinney.

For this exercise, we took a look at each of the four semifinalists from last season’s CFP and what Clemson could learn from them. It could be roster-building, coaching, play style, or another characteristic. Every championship contender has a blueprint. While no two programs are identical, each semifinalist has a lesson that Clemson can apply as it looks to return to national prominence.

Oregon Ducks – Evolution is King

Dan Lanning has built Oregon into one of the nation’s top programs. He’s led the Ducks to a seamless transition into the new-look Big Ten, winning the conference in his first season. At the core of that success has been evolution.

Whether it’s embracing modern analytics, increased transfer portal reliance, or aggressively pursuing great young coordinators, Lanning has done it all. He’s won double-digit games all four seasons he’s been in Eugene, and might have the nation’s best team heading into 2026.

Despite losing both coordinators to other head coaching jobs (Will Stein to Kentucky, Tosh Lupoi to California), Oregon has continued humming at an elite level.

Clemson has clung to what worked during the program’s glory days, but has also shown signs of evolution in the past few seasons. A larger transfer portal class is just one piece of evidence supporting that fact. The Tigers don’t need to make wholesale changes just for the sake of change. They simply need to continue evolving around what’s working in the modern age of college football.

Indiana Hoosiers – Coaching Advantages Pay Off

Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers capped off the most remarkable turnaround in the history of the sport last season. While IU obviously deserves credit for consistently nailing evaluations in the transfer portal, it’s the in-game and between-game adjustments that truly set the team apart.

Indiana earned four wins over top-five FPI teams (Ohio State, Miami, and Oregon twice), as well as four other wins over top-25 teams in the same metric. The Hoosiers weren’t the most talented team in the nation on paper, but they were the most well-coached.

Clemson, on the other hand, struggled early last season from missed assignments and miscommunication. With such a veteran group of starters on both sides of the ball, that unreliability caught the fan base by surprise, and led to multiple losses to weaker opponents on paper.

New offensive coordinator Chad Morris will be tasked with constructing an offense in 2026 that is more cohesive and efficient, despite a decline in talent and experience. The results this coming season will be a proving ground for where Clemson truly stands in coaching prowess.

Ole Miss Rebels – Transfer Portal Power

Perhaps no team utilized the portal more than the Rebels last season, and it churned out a school record 13 wins and the program’s highest finish (No. 3) in the AP Poll since 1962.

Now-departed head coach Lane Kiffin made splashes at nearly every position on the roster, leading to the historic season. Finding quarterback Trinidad Chambliss at Division II was a diamond-in-the-rough type of move, but many of the other starters were high-impact, four-star players.

A quartet of quality wide receivers, a premier pass rusher (Princewill Umanmielen), and two key offensive linemen (Patrick Kutas and Micah Pettus) underscored a transfer class that ranked 4th in the nation per 247Sports.

Although Dabo Swinney has increased his portal hauls in recent seasons, he has chosen a development-focused program philosophy.

Quarterback was a position that many outsiders deemed a transfer portal need. Instead, Swinney is likely to hand the keys to Clemson’s offense to junior Christopher Vizzina, despite having only one start to his name. After losing several defensive starters from the 2025 team, the Tigers added a bevy of players, headlined by senior cornerback Elliot Washington II from Penn State.

Time will continue to tell if the new additions from other schools produce, and how returners from last season fill holes on the roster.

Miami Hurricanes – Trench Play

Despite a pair of regular-season upset losses at the hands of Louisville and SMU, the Hurricanes made a run from the CFP First Round to the national title game. That run was largely in part due to dominant trench play on both sides of the ball.

The three primary players behind that identity (offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and edge rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor) were all first-round picks this past April. Head coach Mario Cristobal has instilled a culture of physicality and toughness that tops the ACC heading into 2026.

Clemson has picked up momentum in the trenches itself, earning commitments from six different four-star offensive line and defensive line prospects in the class of 2027. Offensive line coach Matt Luke and defensive line coach Nick Eason have proven to be strong recruiters.

If the Tigers want to return to the top of the ACC and claim Miami’s spot, both trenches will be ground zero for that improvement.