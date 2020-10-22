SI.com
What They Are Saying: 'Everyone is Chasing Clemson, Even Alabama

Christopher Hall

Clemson (5-0) welcomes Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange (1-4) to Death Valley Saturday for a high noon kickoff in Memorial Stadium. The Orange are massive underdogs with the line jumping as high as 45.5 on Monday morning. 

In his press conference on Monday, he said the talent at Clemson is just one a different level right now. Additionally, the Tigers not only develop well but bring in recruits who are 'game-ready' when they step foot on campus. 

"Clemson is starting a few where their first start in college football was as a freshman," Babers said. To be playing at that level is unbelievable and some of their recruits are just like that. Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne along with the defensive personnel that they have. We're not in the same situation they are as far as getting those types of players in early. But through development and evaluation, we are allowed to develop our players when we have an opportunity to compete with those guys on the football field." 

"I think the entire country is chasing Clemson," Babers said. "Alabama is chasing Clemson, everybody is chasing Clemson. I think it's fortunate for us that every year we get a chance to play them. I don't look at that as something that is bad, I look at that as something that's good."

Babers said it is unfortunate that this season they are really banged up heading into a meeting with the top-ranked Tigers but that it makes the challenge even more exciting. 

"We've got a bunch of young guys going up against some really good first-round draft picks. They're going to be playing in the National Football League but that's all part of it," he said. "We enjoy challenges like that. Even though things may not work out the way people see them. That's what we get in it for. So what other people look like I wouldn't want to do that I wouldn't want to be that guy. That's the reason why you're not us because we do enjoy those challenges." 

