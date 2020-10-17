It appears Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have exorcised the Bobby Dodd Stadium demons.

For the first time in school history, the Tigers have won three consecutive road games against Georgia Tech and six straight overall in the series.

The Yellow Jackets just had no answer for Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson passing attack as the Tigers rolled to an easy 73-7 win on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

Travis Etienne was coming off his best game of the season last week against Miami and with the Yellow Jackets allowing more than 180 rushing yards per game, the senior running back had to be licking his chops. However, the Georgia Tech defense made stopping Etienne a priority and there just wasn't a lot of room to run, particularly in that first half. Etienne finished with just 44 yards on 11 carries, with his longest run going for just eight yards. He also had a rare fumble. It did leave things open in the passing game, and the Tigers took full advantage.

The Clemson defense came into the game second in the nation with 18 sacks and registered four more against the Yellow Jackets. Coming in, Georgia Tech had allowed only two all season. The Tigers' defensive line was dominant and had their way with an overmatched Georgia Tech offensive line. They made their presence felt early and often and were consistently in the Yellow Jackets backfield. Tech was only able to muster a dismal 2.8 yards per rush

Trevor Lawrence just keeps continuing to impress. While he was picked off for the first time in more than a year, the junior quarterback was otherwise flawless, hitting on 75 percent of his passes. Lawrence finished with more than 400 passing yards for the first time and set a career high with five touchdown passes. He spread the ball around as well as he ever has, as 10 different receivers caught passes in the first half. By the time Justin Fields takes the field next weekend, Lawrence's lead in the Heisman race may be to large to overcome.

Coming in only two teams had turned the ball over more than Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets turned it over three more times today. The Tigers turned it over twice themselves in the first half but the Clemson defense was able to bail the offense out and keep Tech from turning either into points.

After being perfect through the teams first three games, B.T. Potter had all three of his field goal attempts blocked last week in the win over Miami. Dabo Swinney said the team would get the protection issues fixed and it seems that is the case. Potter hit on his only attempt on the day, from 30 yards out and also converted all eight PAT's. Will Spiers averaged more than 50 yards per punt and even played a little quarterback in mop-up duty.

