What to Expect from Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik in 2024
Cade Klubnik is entering a massive make-or-break season with the Clemson Tigers in 2024.
If he struggles to start the season, there is a very real chance that he could lose his starting job. Dabo Swinney needs him to step up and he needs it to happen immediately in Week 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs.
When he committed to Clemson, Klubnik was viewed as a potential superstar. He has not come close to living up to the hype that he received. However, there is still hope that he can figure things out.
During the 2023 college football season, Klubnik was unable to produce big numbers. He ended up completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also picked up 182 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers aren't horrible, but they're far from what Clemson will need from him this year.
All of that being said, what should the Tigers be expecting from their quarterback in 2024?
Honestly, no one should expect star numbers from Klubnik. He's simply not going to end up becoming that kind of player no matter how much Clemson hopes he can.
That being said, he has the chance to improve his numbers dramatically.
It would be reasonable to expect Klubnik to throw for 3,000 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Should he be able to reach those goals, the Tigers' offense would be much more dangerous.
Looking at the team around him, Klubnik has some elite weapons to work with this season. Troy Stellato, Cole Turner, Tyler Brown, and Bryant Wesco are all talented weapons. Even freshman wideout TJ Moore has been turning heads and could make a major imapct. Antonio Williams will make an impact.
All of the pieces are in place for Clemson to have a good passing game. That hope lies on the arm of Klubnik.
Clemson also boasts a deep and talented running back room. It will be a running back by committee type of situation more than likely, but they will be able to take pressure off of Klubnik.
Hopefully, the young quarterback will be able to make incremental improvements. They don't need him to be a Heisman Trophy candidate. All they need from him is to be consistent, make some plays here and there, and take care of the football.
He's more than capable of doing those things.