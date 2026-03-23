What We Saw From Clemson Football's Practice on Monday

Clemson Athletics allowed the media to view the Tigers’ practice session on Monday, ahead of their spring game matchup inside Memorial Stadium this weekend.

Clemson Tigers on SI was on site for the brief viewing, and here is what we saw from the 25 minutes.

Clemson Defensive Tackle Tears ACL

Before the practice period, a representative from Clemson Athletics said that West Georgia defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly tore his ACL in practice a few weeks ago. He received surgery on his right knee last Thursday, being seen in a yellow jersey with a crutch in Monday’s practice.

Kelly was one of nine transfers on the defensive side of the ball that came through the portal from this offseason, but it looks like he could be sidelined for a majority of this upcoming 2026 season.

Clemson DT Kourtney Kelly is at spring practice, as a spectator, after ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/O7M4z5Z3gS — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 23, 2026

Clemson did not rule him out of returning at some point during this upcoming season, however, but it is a rough blow for a player looking for something to prove.

Lots of Different Looks at Punt Returner

One of the first drills that we saw was a special teams drill, and I was on the side of the few returners who would come out one at a time. Below was everybody who came out for a return at some point during my viewing:

CB Marcell Gipson Jr.

WR Gordon Sellars III

RB Chris Johnson Jr.

WR Chase Byrd

WR Bryant Wesco Jr.

WR Tyler Brown

WR Naeem Burroughs

Wesco was still in a green jersey, meaning he is still returning from the neck injury he suffered back in October against SMU. However, he should be all good for a full return entering this fall.

Tempo Drills With New Face On Second Shift

The second shift that we saw was Chad Morris’s tempo drills, when the offense would bring speed to two different shifts. During this period, we saw a lot of different players taking snaps while playing as quickly as possible.

At quarterback, Christopher Vizzina was the first quarterback to come out, being aided by Johnson, the SMU transfer. Brown, Jaylen Brown-Wallace and Sellars were the three receivers, and Charlie Johnson was the tight end. Johnson had a burst of yards right off the first play, showcasing the speed that brought him here.

Brayden Jacobs, Elyjah Thurmon, Harris Sewell, Tucker Kattus and Easton Ware were the five on the line, in that given order.

However, it was Tait Reynolds who led the second group out onto the field, being with Jarvis Green in the backfield to run the drill. While running the football was the priority, Reynolds did scamper out of the pocket for a play that was whistled down for a couple of yards.

Burroughs was also on this shift for the Tigers, among others.

Wesco, T.J. Moore and Olsen Patt-Henry did not participate due to injury. Collin Sadler, a piece on Clemson’s offensive line, also did not participate in this drill.