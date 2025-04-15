Where Clemson Football Stars Stocks Stand With 2025 NFL Draft Approaching
The Clemson Tigers have a handful of players that are hoping to hear their names called in just over a week when the 2025 NFL draft takes place.
The Tigers have become a mainstay in the NFL draft, but this could be the weakest class they have seen in years. There is almost no chance that anyone gets drafted in the first round and they could realistically not see anyone taken on the second day.
With the draft just over a week away, here is where the stock stands on a handful of their top stars.
LB Barrett Carter - Day 2
Carter is the top player in the class for them and has a wide variance on where he is expected to go.
The senior linebacker was pretty much at this same spot last year when he shockingly decided to return to the program for another year. While his final season was productive on the field, he didn't really help his stock.
He should be a solid NFL player, but there are concerns about his overall athleticism.
S R.J. Mickens - Day 3
Mickens is coming off of by far his best year of college ball and could actually have helped himself get drafted. He is expected to hear his name called on the last day, but he might not have to wait too long.
He has had solid athletic testing and showcased improved ball skills as a free safety during last year. At worst, he will see the field on special teams as a rookie.
TE Jake Briningstool - Day 3
Briningstool is an interesting tight end. He is tall, but a little undersized and didn't have a great 40-yard dash time.
He could be a solid receiving threat, though, which is why he is still expected to get drafted. Over his final two college seasons, he had 99 catches for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Once he gets in an offense, he will be able to showcase some intriguing skills. He just needs to get that opportunity.
RB Phil Mafah - Round 7/UDFA
It takes a lot to stand out as a premiere running back in the draft these days and Mafah was unable to do that in college.
The Clemson offense was tunneled through him at times, but no athletic testing will scare teams as that is his biggest concern.
His best chance to break out will be as a goal-line, short-yardage back, similar to former Detroit Lions star Jamaal Williams.