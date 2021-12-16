Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Where Do Things Stand With Trevor Etienne: Thursday Recruiting Update
    Publish date:

    Where Do Things Stand With Trevor Etienne: Thursday Recruiting Update

    Author:

    Some fans were intrigued by Trevor Etienne's tweet on Wednesday that big news was 'coming soon.'

    I always thought the tweet was in reference to his January 8 announcement and a tweet from his mother suggests that is the case.

    Read the full recruiting update hereThursday Afternoon Recruiting Update

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3

    Where Do Things Stand With Trevor Etienne: Thursday Recruiting Update

    Some fans were intrigued by Trevor Etienne's tweet on Wednesday that big news was 'coming soon.'

    IMG_3213

    Clemson's 2022 Recruiting Class Not Done Quite Yet

    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the Tigers' remaining needs after early signing day on Wednesday.

    USATSI_17355277_168387971_lowres

    Big Change for Trevor Lawrence: Urban Meyer Out as Jacksonville Jaguars Coach

    Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Kahn fired head coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday, and now former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence will start all over following his rookie campaign.

    More Clemson

    AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3
    Football

    Where Do Things Stand With Trevor Etienne: Thursday Recruiting Update

    15 seconds ago
    IMG_3213
    Recruiting

    Clemson's 2022 Recruiting Class Not Done Quite Yet

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17355277_168387971_lowres
    Tigers in the NFL

    Big Change for Trevor Lawrence: Urban Meyer Out as Jacksonville Jaguars Coach

    6 hours ago
    Dabo Swinney can't believe what fans say
    Football

    Clemson is the Model Program in College Football

    9 hours ago
    Dabo Swinney press conference 12-14-21
    Football

    It Took 30 Seconds for Swinney to find Venables Replacement

    21 hours ago
    Dabo Swinney at Tiger Walk
    Recruiting

    Dabo Swinney Was Happy to Get Back Out Recruiting, Eating Grits

    23 hours ago
    Cade Klubnik Courtesy of Westlake Nation
    Recruiting

    Cade Klubnik Reminds Clemson HC Dabo Swinney of Deshaun Watson

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17112424_168387971_lowres
    Recruiting

    Swinney With Scathing Remarks Regarding Transfer Portal, Potential Tampering

    Dec 15, 2021