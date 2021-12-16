Publish date:
Where Do Things Stand With Trevor Etienne: Thursday Recruiting Update
Some fans were intrigued by Trevor Etienne's tweet on Wednesday that big news was 'coming soon.'
I always thought the tweet was in reference to his January 8 announcement and a tweet from his mother suggests that is the case.
Read the full recruiting update here: Thursday Afternoon Recruiting Update
