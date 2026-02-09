The Seahawks are world champions once again.

Behind a dominant showing from its defense, Seattle defeated the Patriots 29–13 on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., to clinch the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Seattle sacked New England quarterback Drake Maye six times and forced three turnovers in a Super Bowl LX win that never really was in jeopardy. On offense, Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP after rushing for 135 yards on 27 attempts, and Sam Darnold put a cherry on top of his Hollywood-worthy career resurgence by throwing for 202 yards and a touchdown on football’s biggest stage.

The Seahawks entered the 2025 campaign without a single playoff win since the ’19 postseason. During coach Mike Macdonald’s second season on the sidelines, Seattle sent a pair of division rivals packing in the divisional round and NFC championship games, and then ran over the Patriots with a wire-to-wire win for a Super Bowl LX ring.

Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated

To celebrate the Seahawks’ second Super Bowl title in franchise history, Sports Illustrated is releasing a commemorative issue magazine. The special issue can be purchased here for $15.99 and will be available on newsstands in the Seattle area.

