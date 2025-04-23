Where Does Clemson Football's Quarterback Commit Rank in 2026 Class?
Clemson is ecstatic to have Cade Klubnik back for his final season of college football.
The former highly-touted recruit has had his ups and downs during his time with the Tigers, looking like he was an overhyped prospect during his sophomore season before turning into a Heisman candidate last year.
Now, entering his senior season, the expectations are high once again.
No matter how things end up for him, though, Clemson will have a new signal caller under center for the 2026-27 campaign. Whether that player is currently on their roster in a backup role or they go into the transfer portal will be determined at a later date.
2026 commit Tait Reynolds could be the future of the program at some point.
Rated as a four-star prospect, he was the first player to commit to the Tigers during the cycle, jumping on board during July of last year.
Originally committed to play baseball at Arizona State, he caught the attention of Clemson's coaching staff during a summer camp that allowed both sides to progress towards his pledge.
So, how does Reynolds shake up compared to the other quarterbacks in the 2026 class?
Per On3's Industry Ranking, he currently comes in at No. 18 on the list.
1. Jared Curtis
2. Faizon Brandon - Tennessee Commit
3. Keisean Henderson - Houston Commit
4. Ryder Lyons
5. Dia Bell - Texas Commit
6. Landon Duckworth
7. Bowe Bentley
8. Jonas Williams - USC Commit
9. Brady Smigiel
10. Jake Fette - Arizona State Commit
11. Jaden O'Neal - Oklahoma Commit
12. Oscar Rios
13. Noah Grubbs - Miami Commit
14. Dereon Coleman - Notre Dame Commit
15. Helaman Casuga - Texas A&M Commit
16. Jett Thomalla - Iowa State Commit
17. Will Griffin - Florida Commit
18. TAIT REYNOLDS
19. Troy Huhn - Penn State Commit
20. Matt Ponatoski
It's very rare for quarterbacks to make a leap at this stage of their recruitment process.
While there are camps and summer work that takes place ahead of their senior seasons, a massive shakeup isn't likely barring injury or someone looking like a completely different version of themselves than had previously showed, both positive and negative.
Because of that, it doesn't seem like Reynolds will finish inside the top 10 of his position group.
That doesn't necessarily matter for Clemson since they still believe the 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback has a high ceiling.
He'll be someone to keep an eye on once he gets to campus since it's not quite clear who is going to become the next star quarterback of the program.