Where Does Clemson QB Cade Klubnik Land On ESPN's NFL Draft Rankings?

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik entered the season viewed as a legitimate candidate to eventually become the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

As the season unfolded, the senior signal-caller found himself fighting just to remain a projected draft selection by year’s end.

According to recent rankings from ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, Klubnik is currently slotted as the eighth-best quarterback in this draft class and projected to be a Day 3 pick (Rounds 4–7).

"Klubnik has a lot of borderline-average traits but doesn't have one superior trait. I saw him up closeagainst LSU in the season opener and noticed that he had timing troubles when reading concepts. His anticipation skills have been lacking, and he defaulted to waiting for teammates to get open before throwing," Reid said. "There were mixed opinions of Klubnik entering the season, but thoughts of him being a middle-to-late round passer have become more of a consensus."

While the Tigers were considered to be a National Championship contender last year, they ultimately finished 7-6 and 4-4 in ACC play.

Klubnik started 12 games throughout the season, throwing for 2,943 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. By the time his career at Clemson was over, he was the program leader in most games started by a quarterback.

His best season came as a junior, when he led the Tigers to an ACC Championship after throwing for 3,639 passing yards and 36 touchdowns (tied for second-most in program history).

In Reid's "way-too-early" mock draft ahead of the 2025 college football season, he actually projected that the Texas native would be the top pick in the upcoming draft.

“Klubnik maintains a strong platform while going through his reads and is consistent no matter the defensive structure,” Reid said. “He also has the mobility to escape pressure, but he has B-level arm strength, so it will be important for him to show that he can throw into tight windows this season. His game reminds me a lot of Bo Nix.”

But according to Reid, Klubnik was't consistent enough to be viewed as a top quarterback.

"Klubnik has stretches of hot and cold play throughout games, similar to a streaky 3-point shooter," Reid said. "With four starters returning along the Tigers' offensive line and his top three wide receivers back for another season, I thought Klubnik had the best supporting cast in the country and had a prime opportunity to build off a breakout 2024."