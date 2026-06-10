Which Clemson Opponents Carry the Most Meaning in 2026?

Matchups can be more than a ranked matchup or a conference foe. Sometimes, it can have more than meets the eye.

Clemson football has a few of those matchups, where head coach Dabo Swinney will see his team play an opponent where tensions could be a little bigger than a typical game. The Tigers will have plenty of competitive games in 2026, but these will mean the most over the course of the season.

Ranked from five to one, here’s what I think:

5. Virginia Tech

In Clemson’s last game, the Tigers fell to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl in what was a weak showing offensively from the group.

Now, a lot of those players moved to Virginia Tech to play under the coach who recruited them with the Nittany Lions, James Franklin.

Clemson won the last game between the two teams at Lane Stadium in November 2024, but the Hokies will bring a different threat that will feature the likes of former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. He had a strong outing in the Bronx back in December against the Tigers.

The game will pit defensive coordinator Tom Allen against his former colleague in Franklin, as well as seeing a foundation of Penn State players that he helped bring to the program in that 2024-25 season, which was his only year as head coach. Expect this October matchup to be a fight between the two head coaches to see which one could be the best in the ACC going forward.

4. Miami

Speaking of the new guard of coaches in the ACC, that features head coach Mario Cristobal, who took the Hurricanes to the national championship game back in January.

Miami’s one caveat since Cristobal has been the head coach with the program has been it hasn’t made an ACC Championship. That will look to change in 2026, but the game between the Tigers and Hurricanes will pin the old dynasty that Swinney built with a juggernaut that Cristobal is currently holding as well.

Not to mention the last time quarterback Darien Mensah played at Memorial Stadium, he threw for over 350 yards and four touchdowns. That will give Allen a chip on his shoulder to stop the Duke transfer from doing that again.

Clemson lost its last matchup against the Hurricanes, a double-overtime loss that Miami won at home without its starting quarterback. Swinney might have missed the two seasons with Cam Ward and Carson Beck leading the charge since then, but he will have to get past Mensah and a high-powered offense if he wants to have a chance to make the ACC Tournament.

3. Duke

Clemson actually hasn’t beaten Duke in the last two contests. That includes the last time the Tigers went to Wallace Wade Stadium to play the Blue Devils, ending in a Week 1 loss in the 2023 season to begin the season 0-1.

Then, last season, Clemson couldn’t get any stops, losing on a two-point conversion to suffer back-to-back losses against the program. Now, the two teams will be pinned against each other again on a Friday night in November. The game will also be Swinney’s last in ACC play for the 2026 season.

It could end up being a battle for an ACC Championship spot, putting the last two winners against each other in a title eliminator. That will be a game that Swinney wants, and it will be against a Duke team that won’t have the player that hurt the Tigers the most in Mensah.

2. LSU

Perhaps there’s a little more meaning on LSU’s end with the arrival of Lane Kiffin, but one thing will be on the Tigers’ minds: revenge.

Clemson fell at home to the Bayou Bengals in what was the first leg of the home-and-home series between last season and this season. However, there is a lot more magnitude to that compared to last season’s, and it involves a few former Tigers.

Swinney will see former defensive tackle Stephiylan Green on the opposing defensive line, expected to have one of the bigger roles on Clemson’s line with the departure of the likes of Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart. The other storyline is former linebacker T.J. Dottery, formerly Dudley, who was dismissed from the program.

The domino effect of Dottery transferring from Ole Miss to LSU ended up bringing Luke Ferrelli to the Rebels, leading to all of the drama that is still ongoing with that situation.

The Tigers have a lot that can be brought back to LSU, and it will all be put on the gridiron on Sept. 5 to open the 2026 season.

1. South Carolina

In a rivalry series that has had Clemson’s paw prints all over it over the last 15 years, the Tigers have lost their last two at home against the Gamecocks.



That included the 17-14 loss that had quarterback LaNorris Sellers run all over Clemson to knock the program out of an at-large spot for the College Football Playoff. If it weren’t for Miami losing later that day, it would’ve been a tough day for the Tigers.

Swinney will look to get back on track, having not picked up back-to-back wins over South Carolina since the 2019 and 2021 seasons. If this is another College Football Playoff-caliber team for the Tigers, winning the state will be the first piece of silverware they could win in 2026.

And it would be a big one.