3 Things We Learned in Clemson's Brutal 46-45 Loss to Duke
378 days.
That’s how long it had been since the Clemson Tigers defeated a Power Four opponent in the confines of Death Valley.
One game and 91 total points later, that streak will continue. The Tigers (3-5, 2-4 ACC) suffered a heartbreaking 46-45 defeat at the hands of Duke (5-3, 4-1 ACC)
Clemson’s Offense has Found its Groove
Regardless of the outcome, fans should leave Saturday’s contest much more confident in the Tigers’ offensive capabilities.
Entering Saturday, Clemson had failed to score more than 27 points in a home game this season. It took them just two quarters to put up 28 on the Blue Devils' defense.
Fast-forward to the game's end, and Cade Klubnik had authored a 27-36, 385-yard, two-touchdown performance. But it wasn’t enough.
Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley kept Duke guessing all game long, compiling 560 total yards of offense.
Complimentary Football Remains Elusive
Throughout the season, head coach Dabo Swinney has preached for his team to play complementary football. Throughout their three-game home losing streak, one side of the ball failing to support the other has been a common thread.
In the first half, it appeared that things would be different. Clemson fell behind 21-7 before stringing together a touchdown, a forced punt, and another touchdown to tie the game up.
However, the next pair of scores by the Tigers were both answered immediately by the Blue Devils. Swinney was furious before halftime after his defense allowed 28 first-half points.
Defensive Miscommunication an Issue
A large portion of the 46 points that Duke notched on the Clemson defense came after miscommunication and scheme mistakes. On their second touchdown of the day, Blue Devil quarterback Darian Mensah found a wide-open Cooper Barkate for a 77-yard score where no Tiger was within the vicinity. Cornerback Avieon Terrell lined up over Barkate, but vacated that side of the field, and no safety help came.
Errors like these happen, even to the sport’s best defenses. For them to happen as frequently as they have for Clemson in 2025 is alarming.
On Duke’s deciding two-point conversion, Clemson left the flat uncovered. The Blue Devils took advantage for a 46-45 lead in the final minute of play.
What followed was the Tigers’ fourth straight home loss, and the third straight where an opponent scored at least 34 points. That side of the ball has plenty of issues to iron out over the final four games of the regular season.
From 16-0 to Will Clemson Make a Bowl?
In a season that began with talks of going unbeaten, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will now battle just to be bowl eligible. They'll have a chance to get their fourth win of the season next week when they host Florida State at 7 p.m. EST.