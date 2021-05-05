Which Clemson Tigers will be Targeted in 2022 NFL Draft?

Clemson's next crop of talented Tigers can work their way up NFL draft boards before the 2022 selection process.

Clemson's 2021 NFL Draft class might go down in history as the best ever.

Only time will tell but with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne both going in the first round, it won't hurt. Combine that with Jackson Carman being the highest Clemson offensive lineman drafted in 50 years, Amari Rodgers being liked by draft analysts and Cornell Powell getting a great opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs' high-powered offense.

Those five former Tigers give fans a lot to look forward to on Sundays, but which Clemson stars playing on Saturdays will be the next crop of NFL talents?

Here's a look at who to keep an eye on, broken down by tiers:

Elite

This is reseverved for first-round selections, something Clemson is familiar with. At least two former Tigers have gone in the first round in four of the last five seasons, so there's a good chance one or two will hear their names called in the first 32 picks:

Sheridan Jones Sabrina Schaeffer/Staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Justyn Ross was on many mock drafters this time last year as a 2021 first-round talent, but his season was derailed when he needed surgery to repair a spinal condition. He's back at Clemson this fall and looking to make amends for his time off, and with new strong-armed QB D.J. Uiagalelei slinging the rock, Ross has a chance at putting up great numbers if he returns to form.

was on many mock drafters this time last year as a 2021 first-round talent, but his season was derailed when he needed surgery to repair a spinal condition. He's back at Clemson this fall and looking to make amends for his time off, and with new strong-armed QB D.J. Uiagalelei slinging the rock, Ross has a chance at putting up great numbers if he returns to form. Sheridan Jones is a cornerback who's already popping up on NFL mock drafts, even though he's only made eight career starts. Part of that is the position. A.J. Terrell only needed one really strong season to go No. 16 overall to the Falcons last spring. But Jones also has the talent if he gets enough opportunities. It wouldn't be a shock to see him make a huge jump to impress scouts.

is a cornerback who's already popping up on NFL mock drafts, even though he's only made eight career starts. Part of that is the position. A.J. Terrell only needed one really strong season to go No. 16 overall to the Falcons last spring. But Jones also has the talent if he gets enough opportunities. It wouldn't be a shock to see him make a huge jump to impress scouts. Andrew Booth is another cornerback primed for a breakout season. With Derion Kendrick gone, Booth could be the next Kendrick in terms of boosting draft stock. Booth has the athleticism to play at the next level, but he'll need to refine his skills and become a more consistent tackler to become first-round material.

Moving on up

This group of Tigers aren't necessarily going to be on every NFL scouts must-see sheet, but by the end of the season when pro executives are putting together draft boards, these are names who have a chance to pop and become second and third-rounders:

Braden Galloway Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson are both looking at the same situation. They came to Clemson with four-star pedigree. They've been hampered by injuries, especially in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney loves their upside, but it's yet to manifest itself on the stat sheet. If that changes in 2021, and one or both take off in this promising passing game, the NFL will take notice of their prototypical size and speed.

are both looking at the same situation. They came to Clemson with four-star pedigree. They've been hampered by injuries, especially in 2020. Head coach Dabo Swinney loves their upside, but it's yet to manifest itself on the stat sheet. If that changes in 2021, and one or both take off in this promising passing game, the NFL will take notice of their prototypical size and speed. Braden Galloway certainly looks the part of a future pro, especially considering where the game is headed at the next level with tight ends. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, he's going to standout to NFL teams looking for the next Kyle Pitts or Travis Kelce. Galloway doesn't have the production to be compared to that duo, but with playcaller Tony Elliott taking over the tight ends, Galloway could finally be featured in a way that scouts really notice. One issue, though, is he plays a crowded position at Clemson.

certainly looks the part of a future pro, especially considering where the game is headed at the next level with tight ends. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, he's going to standout to NFL teams looking for the next Kyle Pitts or Travis Kelce. Galloway doesn't have the production to be compared to that duo, but with playcaller Tony Elliott taking over the tight ends, Galloway could finally be featured in a way that scouts really notice. One issue, though, is he plays a crowded position at Clemson. Tyler Davis has been a one-man wrecking crew since the defense tackle set foot on campus. While he doesn't fill up a stat sheet, his absence was extremely noticeable on Clemson's defense last fall as he dealt with injuries. Playing beside Bryan Bresee in 2021, a healthy Davis is going to catch plenty of eyes. The 2021 draft wasn't strong at inside D-linemen, so some teams could reach in 2022, Davis wouldn't be a bad pick.

has been a one-man wrecking crew since the defense tackle set foot on campus. While he doesn't fill up a stat sheet, his absence was extremely noticeable on Clemson's defense last fall as he dealt with injuries. Playing beside Bryan Bresee in 2021, a healthy Davis is going to catch plenty of eyes. The 2021 draft wasn't strong at inside D-linemen, so some teams could reach in 2022, Davis wouldn't be a bad pick. Xavier Thomas came to Clemson with the hype of a three-and-out player. One of the top recruits in the nation, he should already be in the NFL, but health issues, being in the doghouse and underperforming have him back at Clemson for another year. There's no question he has talent, but if Thomas wants to finally cash in on that pedigree, he's got to earn it with big numbers in 2021.

Radar poppers

This final tier contains players who have a lot of work to do, kind of like Powell. This time last year, he didn't have numbers, but he finished as the second-most productive receiver on the team. This group, though, could show up on some NFL team's radar and land a pro contract:

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports