Why Bill Belichick Sees Value in Clemson’s Coaching Staff

When the Clemson Tigers (1-1) take the field on Saturday afternoon against North Carolina (2-0), it will be a battle of high-pedigree, experienced coaches.

Both teams’ ACC opener will feature plenty of familiarity on the sidelines. Last season’s matchup between Dabo Swinney (2-time national champion) and Bill Belichick (7-time Super Bowl champion) was just the third between one coach with multiple FBS national championships as a head coach and another with multiple Super Bowl titles as a head coach.

But that’s not where the experience ends. When Belichick spoke with the media this week, he had high praise for not only Swinney, but Clemson’s staff as a whole.

“Coach Allen and Coach Morris on offense and defense are two very experienced guys. There’s a lot of experienced coaches on their staff who have been at Clemson for a number of years and are very familiar – either played there or coached there. In Coach Morris’ case, come back to coach there. They’re a pretty experienced team.”

Allen is in his second season as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, following stops as playcaller at Penn State, South Florida, and a 7-year tenure as head coach at Indiana. Morris was a trailblazer who helped Swinney build the Clemson program into a perennial national contender, with his offenses averaging 36.3 points per game from 2011-2014.

However, both coaches have faced struggles to start the 2026 campaign. Allen’s defense allowed LSU to score 51 points (second-most allowed by a Swinney team), gain 644 yards, and record an LSU-record 37 first downs. Just a week later, Morris’ offense had growing pains, scoring just one touchdown with true freshman Tait Reynolds at quarterback against Georgia Southern.

Saturday will be a pivotal chance for both sides of the ball to bounce back against the Tar Heel defense.

Belichick also discussed his relationship with Swinney, which dates back to when the latter was competing for Super Bowls in New England.

“My perspective on Clemson has come from the NFL. I spent many spring days at Clemson, looking at the great players that have come out of that program. I think Dabo does a great job of building the program, and caring for his players.”

As Swinney continues his 18th season leading the Tigers, Belichcik also sees him as the right man to coach in today’s college football landscape, in large part because of how he treats his players off of the field.

“Coach Swinney’s done a great job,” he said. “I’ve known him a long time. I think he’s one of the guys who really cares about the game, cares about his players, and cares about doing the right thing. Obviously, winning at the top of the list, but doing it the right way, and making sure that his players get a good education that they’re ready to go into the next step. Whether it’s in the NFL or in life. All of the kids that have come out of there I’ve been really impressed with. I think that speaks a lot for the way he runs the program.”

Clemson leads the all-time series with North Carolina 41-19-1, including a 20-7 mark inside Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels have not defeated the Tigers since a 21-16 win in Chapel Hill back in 2010, Swinney’s 2nd full season as head coach.

The Tigers will aim to win their eighth straight over North Carolina when Saturday’s game kicks off at noon on ESPN.

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