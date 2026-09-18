Dabo Swinney’s Future at Clemson Comes Into Focus Amid Slow Start Entering ACC Play

After two games of college football, there have been coaches being talked about for many different reasons to get headlines. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of those coaches, but it’s in regard to his future.

CBS Sports writers Brandon Marcello and Matt Zenitz went into the inner circle of the Tigers’ football program, revealing that a change at head coach seems to be unlikely for the time being. The speculation comes after Clemson’s 51-10 loss to No. 11 LSU in Week 1 and an unsatisfying 22-7 win over Georgia Southern this past weekend.

Even without an ACC game yet to be played, with everything still in contention for what Swinney wants in 2026, the lingering thought of the Clemson head coach being unable to compete with the times is the catalyst for it.

Right now, it’s Clemson’s offense that has struggled as of late. The Tigers are third-worst in their third-down conversion rate to begin 2026, only scoring only two touchdowns while hitting six field goals. Some of the correlation has also gone to Swinney’s lack of offensive pieces through the transfer portal, while his only new piece, SMU transfer tailback Chris Johnson Jr., leads the room in yards per carry with 5.3.

Marcello and Zenitz added that “frustration is mounting” among some of the prevalent figures on staff, and whether that’s a matter of results or complete season outcomes, Swinney has made enough coordinator changes for the two to believe that the pressure is now going on him.

According to CBS Sports, Clemson is second in the ACC in revenue, behind Florida State, last season following its 7-6 season. Swinney hasn’t won a College Football Playoff game since 2019, getting there in 2024 due to an extended bracket that honors conference championships.

However, with Swinney being one of only two active college football head coaches with two national championships, the other being Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Marcello and Zenitz reveal that there’s no sense or urgency to make a change entering Week 3 of a season.



Of course, Clemson can flip the season around this weekend with a dominant win over North Carolina, starting true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, which is unusual for a program coached by Swinney that prides itself on veteran leadership.

However, it could also be an energy spark to get the offense up and running under Chad Morris, who has struggled to begin the year while shuffling between two quarterbacks.

The Tigers are expected to win, but if the Tar Heels eventually prevail, there could be some interesting conversations entering next week that the two CBS Sports writers alluded to.

It makes Saturday’s game in Death Valley a must-win for the present program, and perhaps the future of it.

Kickoff is set for noon, while the game will be broadcast on ESPN from Memorial Stadium.

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