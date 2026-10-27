Why Clemson Football Believes Its Record is Better Than it Shows

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had an offseason filled with the transfer portal, a mass exodus of key players and a handful of recruits who were thrust into starting roles early.

That has put the Clemson Tigers at a 4-3 record after a tough loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies. However, Swinney believes the team can compete with the best and is better than the near .500 record shows.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, a lot of the issues from the Tigers, whether in any phase of the game, have been regarding Clemson’s star players entering the season. Swinney got on this point after explaining the issues that sophomore running back Gideon Davidson had in the loss to the Hokies.

But when the Tigers put it together, it will make their ceiling higher.

“Those are some growing pains that we’re going through with some really talented players,” Swinney said. “We have really talented players. We should have a better record than what we have right now, and that’s on me.”

There’s nearly a case for most players on offense, which starts under center with freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds. Reynolds has only thrown one passing touchdown over the course of his extended time as the starting quarterback, but Swinney sees the potential that he has.

Although wideouts like T.J. Moore, Bryant Wesco Jr. and Tyler Brown have had better years, all it takes is one game to showcase what they’re able to do going forward. The same goes for Clemson’s run game as well.

But a tough schedule, as well as tough losses, have fans worried about the trajectory of the program. Swinney is not.

“I’m not going to say we should be undefeated,” he said. ‘We’ve played good teams, but I think we should have a better record right now, but we’re a good team.”

Clemson lost four of its five starters on the offensive line, its starting quarterback, running back, best wide receiver and nearly one key player on every position group on defense. Swinney sees the pieces are there, but a near-reset of the program has the Tigers behind schedule to where many want them to be in 2026.

The program believes there will be a peak before the season is over though.

“We’re building. I know it’s frustrating, but that’s just the process,” he said. “You start over every year and you try to have a good season and then this is just part of our journey where we are.”

That could start this weekend in Tallahassee, Florida, where the Tigers will face Florida State on Halloween night. Although some could consider it a scary affair, Swinney sees it as a get-back spot for where the program needs to be.

If there’s a statement win, perhaps that propels the program in a better direction.

“We’re in a little bit of a rough patch right now, but we’re going to get back where we need to be,” Swinney said.