Why Clemson OT Blake Miller's Historic NFL Draft Night Was About More Than Football

Four years, 54 games and 3,778 snaps put Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller in the history books one more time on Thursday night, being the first Tiger selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Miller was selected with the No. 17 pick by the Detroit Lions, being the first Clemson offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round in program history. However, those aren’t the accolades that he’s going to remember for years to come.

He will remember the relationships that he’s made along the way, and that was one of the best things that Clemson’s culture provided him with along the way.

“As a person, just generally being a good human being,” Miller said on Thursday night. “Making sure that you’re doing all the things that you need to, not just on the football field, in the film room, but off the field. Engaging with the community and in general, just being the best person you can be.”

On the field, he revealed that his favorite moment from his time as a Tiger occurred back in November of 2024. Clemson was playing at Pitt in the heat of an ACC Championship push, and one of Miller’s teammates, Elyjah Thurmon, was injured on the first play of the game.

He and his other teammate and close friend, Walker Parks, had to move positions and helped rally the team to win.

“First play of the game, I had to switch over to left and our right guard, who I was very close with, had to bump out to right tackle,” Miller said. “It was kind of a very back-and-forth game and, you know, there was a lot of grit shown by our defense, by our offense, and we ended up winning the game.”

After the game, the celebration in front of the Acrisure Stadium crowd was the icing on the cake.

“Just celebrating on the field with everyone, looking at our guard, who, you know, had to play tackle that game, and just saying, ‘Man, we did it,’ and giving him a big hug,” he said. “It’s moments like that. I cherish those.”

Miller will also bring a different kind of work ethic to Detroit for seasons to come. He only missed one practice over his four-year career and never missed a start for the Tigers. Some of those qualities came from the leadership of head coach Dabo Swinney, especially through practice habits.

“I’d say that, as a player, the culture that Coach Swinney has, I can’t say enough good things about,” he said. “As a player, he really emphasized, you know, finishing, finishing blocks, making sure you’re getting down the field, like he never saw anyone walking on the field.”

For a Lions team that had plenty of shuffling on the offensive line last season, Miller’s durability will look to have a cornerstone piece on a contenting NFL team for years to come.

That’s the mentality he is bringing to the Motor City this weekend and beyond.

“I mean, at the end of the day, if I’m able to play, you know, whether it’s through injury or blessed enough to be completely healthy,” he said, “I think I owe it to my teammates to, you know, be on the field.”