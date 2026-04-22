Ranking Clemson's Top NFL Draft Prospects by Pro Readiness

In a day, the football world will close in on Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the home of the 2026 NFL Draft. Of those will include fans of the Clemson Tigers, as well as many other collegiate programs.

Nine Tigers will hope to hear their name called in the event that will take place from Thursday to Saturday, and one of the biggest points of emphasis with these prospects will be how ready they are to play at the highest level of the sport. It’s why some players are higher than others, while the players taken in later rounds could be more of a raw prospect.

Here is a ranking of all the Clemson players expected to be drafted, going from most NFL ready to least ready to make a mark in the pros.

1. Blake Miller, Offensive Tackle

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller is one of the most NFL-ready players in the draft pool. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

3,778 snaps. A start in every game as a Tiger. Two first-team All-ACC selections. Need I say anymore?

Miller is expected to be a consensus first-round pick in this draft, being a durable tackle that should be headed to a playoff team next season. The Strongsville, Ohio, native will get plenty of looks from Day 1, and it makes sense given what teams are looking for in an offensive lineman.

There’s a great chance for him to stay the player he was at Clemson. If that’s the case in the NFL, we could be looking at one of the top tackles in the league several years from now.

2. Peter Woods, Defensive Lineman

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods should expect to hear his name either late Thursday or immediately on Friday. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL Draft has been the main topic of conversation for Woods since he’s come out of high school. Now, it’s just a matter of where he ends up this weekend.

He had some quiet stats, but that was from the sheer protection that opposing offensive lines would throw at him over the course of the season. Nevertheless, he finished with 30 total tackles and two sacks for the Tigers last season, being a career-high in tackles.

With less eyes on him when he gets to the NFL, this is where Woods will be able to present those moves, and I think he ends up delivering in a big way from the get-go.

3. T.J. Parker, Edge Rusher

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker was a game wrecker in 2024, helping the Tigers reach the College Football Playoff. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Phenix City, Alabama, native had no reason to return after his junior season in 2025. This was mainly because everybody knew the power Parker brought to the edge.

After a 2024 season that saw him etch 11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles, the stats should translate and allow him to be a potential game wrecker if he enters the right system. He showed that in 2025, having three sacks alone in a pivotal matchup with South Carolina back in November.

Again, more eyes should be off of the rookie come next season. He’s shown the power to produce in college, and that should be the case again come more time under a solid defensive coordinator.

4. Avieon Terrell, Cornerback

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (DB31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Terrell will look to follow in his brother’s footsteps on Thursday night and become a first-round pick. He has the chance to do so, even with the injury he suffered during his Pro Day workout.

He has the athleticism to succeed next season and beyond, it will be his ability to stay out of penalties and use his speed to his advantage on Sundays. He’s a 5-foot-10, 186-pound corner, meaning he could be hunted if he gets a mismatch with a bigger receiver out wide.

The Atlanta native’s quickness will be how he breaks away from other rookie cornerbacks, and it’s a speed that will be at the top of his resume when franchises are looking to select him this weekend.

5. Antonio Williams, Wide Receiver

Clemson wideout Antonio Williams should be a player taken off the board in the first two rounds this weekend. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams is up this high simply because of his consistency over his four seasons with the Tigers. With the 5-foot-11 frame that he has, he should be able to produce in the slot off the cut, but he needs to break through in the depth chart first.

That’s where he has multiple options. He was a returner in college, and also ran and threw passes over those four seasons. When he was healthy, he picked up Freshman All-American honors and a first-team All-ACC honor in 2022 and 2024, respectively. That has the ability to pan out come next season.

The only question mark, of course, will be his injury history. That’s potentialy fixable in the NFL, especially with plenty of scrutiny with player health. If he stays on the field, he has the chance to produce early and often.

6. DeMonte Capehart, Defensive Tackle

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Demonte Capehart (DL05) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, we get into the more raw prospects, and even with six seasons under his belt at Clemson, there is still more that needs to be added to his skillset.

Capehart’s power has him as a late-round steal come this weekend, having a quick first step that isn’t common compared to others at the position. Similar to Woods, he saw frequent double teams, but that should change when going to the NFL.

The technique is what needs to be fixed, as well as his hands when defending the pass rush. Those aren’t easy fixes, but if there’s improvement, a franchise will be lucky that they got him in the spot that it did.

7. Cade Klubnik, Quarterback

Klubnik’s athleticism was the reason why he was the No. 1 dual threat quarterback in the class of 2022. While that still shines through, the 2025 season had other turned off by his skillset.

There was some inconsistency with Klubnik’s game, especially in the bigger moments during the beginning of the season. Especially when he’s facing pressure, there’s a different side of the quarterback that tends to panic, missing open spots or even being unable to extend plays at times. Again, that can be fixable under the right mentor or coach in the NFL.

It puts Klubnik in a tougher position, but all it will take is the right system for him to thrive, especially if he is able to showcase his running ability.

8. Adam Randall, Running Back

Clemson running back Adam Randall might not have the experience, but he has the physique to be a standout NFL tailback. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite being one of the most trending running backs as the draft closes in, one thing stands out with Randall throughout his draft process.

He’s only played in the position for a season.

However, he’s returned kicks, he’s caught passes and he’s ran the ball efficiently. That all spells out for a great gadget piece to a faster offense next season. It’s just a matter of where he will fit the best on the team that chooses him.

If Randall continues to develop in pass protection, his footwork and decision-making, this is another diamond in the rough that could have franchises making a home run pick in Day 2 or 3.

9. Wade Woodaz, Linebacker

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (LB28) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Woodaz got better with every season, becoming a smarter player while being able to stuff the run for the Tigers last season at times. However, there were some issues that teams could find out when training camp comes around this summer.

He missed a lot of tackles in the open field that extended plays, and translating that to the NFL level could have him deep in a depth chart next season and beyond. Playing through contact will be another quality that will make-or-break his professional career.

The Tampa, Florida, native has a good base, though, being able to blow up short plays as they unfold in front of him. He will need to be more physical in the pros if he wants to carve out an NFL career, however, especially against the run.