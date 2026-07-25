Why Clemson RB Coach C.J. Spiller Is Coming Into 2026 With a 'New Canvas'

Clemson’s run game in 2025 struggled in stretches. Running back coach C.J. Spiller understands that clearly.

The former Tiger himself uses each season as a metaphor for a painter making new artwork. Each piece of art is different, and that’s the same with each season.

And the program has plenty of new paintbrushes and colors from last season to this season.

The unique changes have involved a new offensive coordinator in Chad Morris, a new starting quarterback and a finished experiment with Adam Randall, the team’s starter last season, who switched to running back. Through this, there’s plenty of new, but the urgency stays the same.

That is, the running backs need to be efficient. Under Morris, Spiller sees that happening.

“I think it’s just been a bit more urgency that you got to have,” he said last week during Clemson’s media day, “and I think these guys, they have responded really well so far when it comes to execution of it all.”

Clemson’s quarterback battle between redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina and true freshman Tait Reynolds also embodies that urgency. From the running back’s standpoint, Spiller sees an opportunity for the backfield from the competition.

Neither Vizzina nor Reynolds is going to be a player who can help the Tigers win by doing it all. The best offense under Morris also displays a strong running game. The two’s mobility, however, is where Spiller sees the opportunity to be better in 2026 on the ground.

“I mean, obviously, the quarterback run game helps the run game,” he said. ‘So, that’s something that’s always been a big emphasis for Coach Swinney since he’s been here as a head coach: having a quarterback that can run it.”

Clemson was often one-dimensional at times, with five of its 13 games last season having no rusher with over 50 yards in the game. Fortunately, Spiller expects a committee of backs, featuring the likes of sophomore standout Gideon Davidson and SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr., to aid the effort.

He doesn’t have any set plan for how every game will run, with each running back in the room telling the story of each contest. It will be all about their health.

“The biggest thing when it comes to playing this running back position is you want to keep guys healthy throughout the whole season,” he said. “I don’t want to say, ‘Hey, it’s going to be one guy going to get it 60% of the time, another guy going to get 40%.’ It just depends on the flow of the game.”

But that game script will help Clemson’s quarterback be better situated.

“It keeps defenses honest, and you know, obviously as a running back, it helps you put out those defenses,” Spiller added, “then they just can’t come off the edge, teeing off on you because they have to respect a guy that can pull the ball and get positive yards.”

Clemson has all of the tools to have a successful run game in 2026, erasing the woes of what occurred last season. The offense has “a bit more emphasis” when it comes to that aspect of the game, and Spiller will put the paintbrushes to the canvas to respond this season.

“He’s got a new canvas, and [he’s] got to see how he painted, and that’s what I’m looking forward to, seeing how this art turned out,” the running back coach said.

Only time will tell to see if Clemson’s offense creates a masterpiece in 2026.