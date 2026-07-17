Clemson TE Olsen Patt-Henry Outlines Offensive Expectations in 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson’s offense is expected to see more tight end play under Chad Morris, and Olsen Patt-Henry is at the forefront of it.

Although the position group wasn’t as productive in 2025 compared to recent seasons, the Tigers’ starting tight end entering 2026 is looking to change that, and with the way Morris wants to play the position in his offense, he will be the key factor in it. Patt-Henry spoke about it in detail during Clemson’s time at the ACC Kickoff this week.

Here’s what the senior had to say in uptown Charlotte on Thursday on stage during Clemson’s showcase, via ASAP Transcripts.

Q. Chad Morris recently made his return to Clemson. What has it been like learning under him this offseason?

OLSEN PATT-HENRY: It's been very fun just to get to know the type of person he is. He's passionate, energetic, and he just wants us to meet the standard that he expects out of us and just trying to match that intensity every day has been great.

Q. Last season, when you guys kind of hit a couple of bumps, a lot of people were saying, well, what's with Clemson? I remember during every single press conference Coach Swinney was saying people tend to forget about the draft picks and the championships at a national level and conference level. The confidence that you have in this program to take you through those moments, what does that look like for you?

OLSEN PATT-HENRY: I think it's just being instilled who I am as a person, just continuing to trust in Coach Swinney and my teammates. I think the biggest thing was just keeping that locker room together and just figuring out, like, all right, that we're not -- this is not only happening to us as an individual, but as a team. So continuing to just believe in each other, believe in the coaches, because they believe in us, so we can continue to do what we have to do.

Q. You're a two-time academic and honor roll student. Can you just talk about the importance of the academics, and how do you balance the lifestyle of playing football with your academics?

OLSEN PATT-HENRY: Yeah, it's always been important to me. My mom is a nurse, so just her instilling academic part in me has been always important because one day football is going to go flat. And I think in the world of college football we live of in now, NIL has been involved, and just not being able to have a degree while getting money just doesn't sit right.

I think we live in a world where guys are just chasing checks and not having the structure of getting an education. I think that's just been always important to me, and just having a degree has always been one of my goals.

Q. You've mentioned before that you want to model your NFL game after NFL tight ends Dwayne Allen and Jordan Leggett. What about their games stand out to you the most?

OLSEN PATT-HENRY: Just the totality of how they do everything as a whole. Watching Dwayne since he was in Chad Morris' offense, just him being able to run block and catch the football and just being diverse in everything he does. And just Jordan Leggett, how diverse he is in catching the ball and being able to make great plays in open space.

Q. From your standpoint, what have you seen out of the two quarterbacks, Tait and CV?

OLSEN PATT-HENRY: Great competition. I think every day since I'm out there with them, they continue to push each other. Like Swinney said, CV has won the job, but Tate comes in every day and puts the same amount of work in.

Competition is not only meant for their room, but the entire building. I'm not entitled to go out there and start. They're not entitled to go out there and start. We have to go in and work every day. The same rules apply to everybody else.

Q. What culture and personality do you see in this revamped offense? What kind of energy are these guys poised to bring that will differ from last season, especially heading into Game 1?

OLSEN PATT-HENRY: I see a great culture. I see an OC that believes in us and who we are and sees what we're capable of doing. And just having an OC that believes in not only the offensive line, but the quarterback, the receivers, and the tight ends is important. Because I think having a coach that believes in you says a lot, not only as a person, but as a coach. As a player, that means a lot because it gives you belief and confidence to go out there and be able to execute what he's asking you to do.

THE MODERATOR: You helped ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange back in December. As a communications major, what were your takeaways from that experience?

OLSEN PATT-HENRY: It was good. It was just very interesting just to see the different things that go wrong around the world. I'm in a sports bubble, a school bubble, and I don't really know what's going on. Just to see how the importance of, like, you know, someone you don't think their job is as important, just to see how everybody was communicating and just to be able to, you know, be on the same page and just see how big their job was was cool to see.