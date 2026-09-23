Why Clemson Safety Ronan Hanafin Continues to Gain Plenty of Praise From Dabo Swinney

It’s not often that Clemson Tigers head coach raves about a player for more than two minutes in a press conference. However, senior safety Ronan Hanafin is one of those exceptions.

He might have not been a starter ahead of transfers Corey Myrick and Jerome Carter III, but the former receiver-turned-safety continues to develop more with each week. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Swinney said that he can grow due to being a complete player, which might not be said for other members of his team.

“He’s got good awareness, I mean, there’s certain things that he’s got to improve in where he, you know, everybody’s got some strengths, and everybody’s got some weaknesses” he said, “but just football player, Ronan is definitely one of the best football players we got on this team.”

Hanafin has already recorded 18 total tackles and a sack in limited time of the Tigers this season, continuing to develop as one of Tom Allen’s secondary members over the course of the last several season. He burst onto the scene last year in the team’s loss to LSU, and he’s consistently improved with each game.

Swinney sees everything in his former wideout, who was a four-star recruit when playing both sides of the field for Buckingham Browne & Nichols Schools in Massachusetts.

“This kid is tough. He can run. He’s physical,” he said. “He loves to practice. He loves to prepare. He’s got great energy; he’s got big-time character, football character. He studies the game, and his growth has been tremendous.”

Even when Clemson went out and brought in Carter and Myrick to restructure the secondary, especially deep, Hanafin didn’t jump ship like other Tigers did. Instead, he decided to stay for another season, which would be extended by another year due to the new five-year rule the NCAA has implemented for these players.

Swinney has said constantly that the safety has needed it, but he will remain on the field as long as he is a Clemson player.

“You can’t play Ronan enough,” the Tigers head coach said. “He just loves to play the game, and I love having. . that’s been a real constant.”

Compared from last season to this season, Swinney has seen a different in terms of response. Blown coverages and missed assignments plagued Clemson throughout last year, which caused the 7-6 season that left a bad taste in many fans’ mouths.

While Hanafin was a part of that, Swinney sees a different approach when it comes to his competition.

“I think that’s the biggest area he’s grown is that, in the past, he would make a mistake and it would kind of just haunt him because he cares so much,” he said. “But he’s been able to just come right back, and I think that’s a real sign of his development.”

As Clemson travels west to play California, Swinney will need his longtime safety to see meaningful snaps to shut down standout quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, and his player has the skillset to do so. It’s been a matter of putting it together for Hanafin to be a potential NFL safety in a few seasons.

Every game gets him closer to doing so.

“Really proud of Ronan,” Swinney said. “I mean, he’s mature, and he’s got another year. His growth and development has been tremendous, and as his confidence has grown, you see the natural, just football stuff that you love about a kid like that.”

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