Why Clemson Tigers HC Dabo Swinney Describes SMU as a "Huge Challenge"
The Clemson Tigers are picking up momentum after back-to-back wins, but their next opponent, the SMU Mustangs, will not be as easy to pick up another win.
Head coach Dabo Swinney had nothing but praise for the future opponent, seeing them in December in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the ACC Championship. The game ended off of a game-winning 56-yard field goal from Nolan Hauser, though the Tigers were up multiple scores.
Swinney says that the fight the Mustangs had that night was legitimate, and says that his team had some big plays made to win the game.
“We had big plays, they had big plays and we had a chance to put the game away, we didn’t do it,” Swinney said. “They battled back, and we were fortunate to win the game.”
Clemson will see SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings this weekend, who threw for over 300 yards and four total touchdowns last December. The junior has thrown for over 1,600 passing yards and 15 touchdowns this season so far.
Swinney said that the Tigers will have their hands full on Saturday with Jennings, giving him high praise compared to the other quarterbacks he’s faced this year.
“This is, by far, the most dynamic quarterback that we’ve played,” Swinney said. “He’s a problem, he’s a really good player. He’s going to make some plays, I’d like to say you’re just going to shut this guy down, but I have yet to see it happen. . .he will let it rip from any arm angle you can imagine.”
The Clemson head coach had good words to say for the Mustangs’ head coach, Rhett Lashlee, as well. In the team’s inaugural season in the ACC, SMU went 8-0 in the ACC. The year before, the Mustangs were perfect in the American Athletic Conference in 2023, going 8-0.
Now, SMU is 2-0 in ACC play, and while it has lost two games so far this season, Lashlee hasn’t lost a conference game in his last 19 contests.
“He’s one of the real good guys in college football,” Swinney said. “I think he’s a really good coach, but we have a lot in common. I’ve spent a good amount of time with him since he’s joined this league, and just really have a lot of respect for him, who he is as a person, and also as a coach.”
The Mustangs have scored an average of 34 points per game, being top 10 in the ACC in both passing yards and rushing yards. Last year, they used that offense to drive them all the way to the ACC Championship, and Swinney knows that not a lot has changed with Lashlee’s teams.
“They’re fast, they’re explosive, really good receivers all across the board,” he said. “Same thing at running back, and they’re committed to running the ball, and I think that’s a big thing with them. They’re very patient and committed to the run game, and a big part of that is that they’re a big play-action team.”
On the other side of the ball, a stout defense only allows 22.3 points per game, which is seventh in the ACC. Defensive ends Cameron Robertson and Isaiah Smith were among many that Swinney highlighted from the defense, who have multiple sacks.
“I just think they’re a really good team across the board,” he said. “Good up front, well coached and a big challenge for us, and over on the defensive side, their two ends are really good pass rushers. . they win with just beating their guy, but they’ll also win with some of the pressure that they bring.”
However, the tall task won’t rattle Clemson. Although the Tigers are almost mathematically out of the ACC Championship picture, and therefore the College Football Playoff picture, Swinney knows that every game will end up being like postseason football.
“We’re playoff football every week,” Swinney said. “We’re fighting for our life every single week, so it’s a big game for both teams, and we look forward to competing against them in the Valley.”