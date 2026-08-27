Why ESPN Believe Clemson DT Andy Burburija is a Breakout Sleeper in 2026

The 2026 offseason saw the Clemson Tigers dive into the transfer portal more than usual. As a result, some of the players that not many people are talking about could end up breaking out next season.

One of the more untraditional pickups, junior-college All-American Andy Burburija, is getting the national eye, though. The defensive tackle was among the 51 players that ESPN sees as potential breakout players for the 2026 season that not many are talking about.

If you look at his numbers from Iowa Western Community College, it’s not hard to see why. The Crystal Lake, Illinois, native finished his two seasons with 18.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, even picking up a national championship for the Reivers last season. That power caught the eye of Clemson, as well as ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

“Clemson has made some interesting transfer choices as it dips its toe in the portal pond,” he said, “and Burburija is certainly one to watch as the Tigers reload along the defensive line.”

The Tigers’ defensive line group is wide open for Burburija to take over at the beginning of 2026. Clemson lost DeMonte Capehart and Peter Woods to the NFL Draft, while names like Stephiylan Green hit the transfer portal. Now, the program needs two new faces to fill the interior line, and with Vic Burley going through legal troubles, it’s one less competitor to beat out.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen spoke about the importance of Burburija’s role going into next season.

"He's not very tall, but he is powerful and he can run," he said. "I'm anxious to see him, because he obviously wasn't with us in spring, but really, we need him to play at a high level, and he's got a chance to. He is so strong."

At edge rusher, besides senior Will Heldt returning to the program, there will be another new starter alongside the Purdue transfer. So, Burburija isn’t the only new player coming to the defense in 2026, but his power is unmatched compared to the other players in the room. Other teammates have spoken about his size being a strength for Clemson’s defense next season.

Although it will be difficult to match the numbers that he produced in junior-college, if Burburija can show off that pass rush ability early, especially when the Tigers go to Baton Rouge to face LSU, then it will be a vital help for the remainder of the season.

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