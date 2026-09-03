Why This Junior Cornerback Can Make Waves on Clemson's Defense in 2026

The Clemson Tigers remodeled on defense in the 2026 offseason, restructuring their secondary as one of their main objectives. However, one of their biggest X-factors is a key retention from last year’s roster.

It’s junior cornerback Corian Gipson, who also gives speedy running back Chris Johnson Jr. a run for his money as the fastest player on Clemson’s football team. Head coach Dabo Swinney has seen tremendous growth from the third-year player over the course of the last nine months.

“He’s one of—he’s probably the top two fastest kid on the team,” Swinney said during the program’s last scrimmage in August. “He’s big, he’s strong, can fly. Really proud of him.”

Linebacker Sammy Brown has seen the growth as well. However, it hasn’t just been on the field where Gipson has been excelling and having learning experiences for the Tigers. Brown adds that he is going to be “stepping into a bigger role this year.”

“I think his film study has improved a lot,” he said. “He’s done a really great job of buying in this offseason, and really understanding how to play the game from a strategic standpoint and understanding tendencies and stuff like that.”

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s scheme features two outside cornerbacks and a nickel, dubbed the “TIGER” position. The two cornerback positions seem to be locked up with senior Elliot Washington II and junior Ashton Hampton, but that nickel position needs a different type of speed.

Swinney believes that Gipson could be quite successful in that spot in 2026.

“I think Gipson has really settled in there. I think he’s an elite football player at any position,” he said. “Got a bright, bright future that kid. He could probably start at five positions for us.”

A former consensus four-star recruit from Fort Worth, Texas, the cornerback jumped into the depth chart in the second half of the season, playing critical snaps in the wins over Florida State in Louisville. In the home win against the Seminoles, Gipson deflected a pass that was eventually intercepted. Six days later, he had a career-high seven tackles against Louisville.

He’s taken that momentum gained from the season to remain with the program, buying into what Allen has to bring in his second season as defensive coordinator.

“He’s done a really great job of buying into that,” Brown said, “and I think it shows and how fast he plays.”

Other cornerbacks who could compete for a starting role, though. Auburn transfer Donovan Starr has flashed, while names like Branden Strozier and Misun Kelley continue to grow into a role of their own.

However, there’s lots of excitement for Gipson to be that player who takes an important jump, especially early, entering LSU this weekend.

“He’s a really gifted young player,” Swinney said. “Obviously was out his freshman year, but made a big jump last year.”

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